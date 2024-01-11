Get rid of the holiday weight with these Michelin star chef-approved recipes

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 8:44 PM

As a champion of innovative British cuisine with an Indian twist, I have always strived to create recipes that are not just tantalising to the palate but also nurturing for the body. Healthy eating is not merely a trend; it is a way of life that sustains our body, mind, and spirit. Each dish is crafted with the understanding that food should be a delightful experience that also contributes positively to our health.

In creating these dishes, my aim has always been to harmonise the richness of British cuisine with the health-giving philosophies that are intrinsic to Indian cooking. I believe food is a source of both joy and wellness, and these creations are a testament to that philosophy. They are designed to nourish the body, delight the senses, and celebrate the diversity and quality of British produce.

For me, these dishes are not just recipes; they are narratives of a culture that holds health and enjoyment in equal esteem. They are crafted to bring families and communities together over meals that support wellbeing and impart happiness.

Welsh Pulled Lamb and Celeriac Puree Tart

The Welsh Pulled Lamb and Celeriac Puree Tart, for example, encapsulates the British ethos of utilising locally sourced meats and root vegetables. Celeriac, a root vegetable lower in calories yet rich in fibre, provides a creamy texture without the need for excessive fats. The lamb, when portioned correctly and pulled, offers a protein-rich topping that satisfies and nourishes.

Ingredients:

Pulled lamb: 200g (pre-cooked and shredded)

Celeriac: 1 medium-sized (peeled and chopped)

Whole wheat pastry: 1 sheet

Olive oil: 1 tablespoon

Garlic: 2 cloves (minced)

Rosemary: 1 teaspoon (chopped)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).

Boil celeriac until tender, then blend with olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper to create a puree.

Roll out the pastry and place it in a tart tin.

Spread the celeriac puree over the pastry, then top with the pulled lamb and rosemary.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until the pastry is golden.

Alternatively use ready made pastry shells.

Kale, Spinach and Gloucestershire Cheddar Cheese Quiche

The Kale, Spinach and Gloucestershire Cheddar Quiche is a nod to the British love affair with pies and tarts. The robust kale and tender spinach, laden with nutrients, are sourced from the lush countryside, while the cheddar cheese, a staple of Gloucestershire, adds a creamy richness without compromising on health. The whole wheat pastry base contributes additional fibre, ensuring that each bite is as wholesome as it is delicious.

Ingredients:

Kale: 1 cup (chopped)

Spinach: 1 cup (chopped)

Eggs: 3 large

Low-fat milk: 1 cup

Cheddar cheese: ½ cup (grated)

Whole wheat pastry crust: 1

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F).

Blanch kale and spinach, then drain and mix with grated cheese.

Whisk together eggs and milk, season with salt and pepper.

Pour the egg mixture into the pastry crust, then add the kale, spinach, and cheese mix.

Bake for 35-40 minutes until set.

Scottish Poached Salmon with English Cucumber and Summer Berry Chutney

Our waters provide us with incredible seafood, and the Scottish Poached Salmon with English Cucumber and Summer Berry Chutney is a celebration of this. Salmon is revered for its Omega-3 fatty acids, essential for heart health, and its gentle poaching preserves these beneficial oils. The cucumber adds freshness and hydration, while the berries – full of antioxidants – offer a sweet counterpoint without the need for refined sugars. This dish reflects the balance of flavours I adore in British cuisine: fresh, clean, and utterly delish.

Ingredients:

Salmon fillets: 4 (about 100g each)

Cucumber: 1 medium (diced)

Mixed berries : 1 cup (like strawberries, blueberries)

Red onion: ¼ cup (finely chopped)

White wine vinegar: 2 tablespoons (optional)

Honey: 1 tablespoon

Fresh mint: 1 tablespoon (chopped)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Poach salmon in lightly simmering water for 10-12 minutes.

For the chutney, blitz together cucumber, berries, onion, vinegar, honey, mint, salt, and pepper. Serve the salmon with the chutney on the side.

Cornish Lobster and Norfolk Asparagus Scrambled Egg Buns

The Cornish Lobster and Norfolk Asparagus Scrambled Egg Buns showcase the luxury of British coastline and verdant field of Norfolk. Eggs, a staple in any kitchen, offer high-quality protein and essential amino acids. The Cornish lobster, a jewel of British seafood, provides not only an indulgent texture but also a host of minerals such as zinc and selenium. Asparagus, with its array of nutrients, rounds off the dish, adding both fibre and elegance.

Ingredients:

Eggs: 6 large

Cooked Cornish lobster: 150g (shelled and chopped)

Asparagus: 8 spears (trimmed and chopped)

Buns: 4

Low-fat cream: 2 tablespoons

Butter: 1 tablespoon

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Lightly steam the asparagus.

Whisk eggs with cream, salt, and pepper.

Melt butter in a pan, add the egg mixture, and scramble lightly.

Just before the eggs are set, stir in the lobster and asparagus.

Serve on whole grain buns.

Kentish Strawberry & Garden Mint Lemonade

The Kentish Strawberry & Garden Mint Lemonade is a refreshing concoction that draws its charm from Kent's famed strawberries, bursting with vibrancy and healing properties. Strawberries, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, are not only refreshing but also aid in the body's healing processes. The garden mint, with its invigorating aroma, enhances digestion, while the natural sweetness of honey replaces refined sugars, culminating in a beverage that is as therapeutic as it is pleasurable.

Ingredients:

Fresh strawberries: 1 cup (sliced)

Fresh mint leaves: ¼ cup

Lemon juice: ½ cup

Honey: 3 tablespoons (or to taste)

Sparkling water: 4 cups

Ice cubes

Method:

In a pitcher, muddle the strawberries and mint leaves.

Add lemon juice, honey, and mix well.

Just before serving, add sparkling water and ice cubes.

Vineet Bhatia MBE is an Indian chef, restaurateur, author

ALSO READ: