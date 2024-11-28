From best brunch to homegrown icon, DXB F&B Awards 2024 celebrated Dubai's culinary trailblazers

DXB F&B Awards 2024 celebrated the visionaries shaping the culinary landscape of Dubai. Photos: Shihab/KT

Dubai, a city that proudly wears its culinary reputation as a badge of honour, played host to a spectacular celebration of food innovation and excellence on November 27.

The second edition of the DXB F&B Awards, organised by Khaleej Times in collaboration with Reckitt — Dettol Pro Solutions and Truckers, transformed Address Skyview Dubai into a thriving hub of connection, celebrating the city’s dynamic culinary landscape and the visionaries shaping its future.

From the moment guests entered the opulent venue, they were immersed in the vibrant world of food and beverage, blending innovation with heart. The evening opened with a lively networking session, bringing together culinary enthusiasts and industry leaders over welcome drinks. Conversations buzzed with ideas, anticipation, and a shared passion for gastronomy.

Setting the tone for the evening, the formal programme began with a welcome address by Michael Jabri-Pickett, Editor-in-Chief of Khaleej Times, setting the stage for a night of reflection on the industry’s evolution and the visionaries driving change.

“As we celebrate the culinary capital of the Middle East, it’s important to recognise that food is not an extension but a reflection of culture. The diversity within Dubai’s F&B sector embodies what the Emirates stands for: diversity,” he stated.

The ceremony also paid tribute to the late Lebanese-born Australian chef Greg Malouf, a visionary who redefined modern Middle Eastern cuisine. The room fell silent as attendees observed a minute’s silence, honouring his lasting legacy on the culinary world.

How tech fuels F&B

One of the evening’s highlights was the first panel discussion, 'Innovation with Heart: Shaping Hospitality for the Minds of Tomorrow'. Moderated by David Singleton, strategic advisor and transformational growth coach at Oraculi, the session featured a diverse panel of industry experts who explored how technology and transparency are redefining hospitality.

Kim Thompson, the founder of RAW Coffee Company, spoke about the connection between farmers and end consumers. “The conscious consumer demands stories of origin,” she said. “Technologies enable traceability and trade finance for producers, ensuring fair compensation for their labour.”

Her sentiment was echoed by Olga Lapanovich, founder of ORANGEFIG, who emphasised the importance of treating employees and consumers with equal transparency. “Both categories deserve respect and clarity about processes in the F&B sector,” she added.

Following a keynote by Blake McKeown of Reckitt Pro Solutions, the night flowed into a sensory journey of live entertainment and delectable appetisers. McKeown’s insights into the integration of technology in hospitality offered a pragmatic yet inspiring outlook. “The secret sauce,” he shared, “is knowing what to focus on and what to delegate. The best F&B leaders take care of the minute details so their guests don’t have to.”

Fostering a thriving F&B workforce

As the evening progressed, the second panel discussion, 'Fostering a Thriving F&B Workforce', took a deep dive into aligning teams with evolving consumer expectations and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the industry.

“It’s crucial to have a sense of purpose that drives the team. This brings everything together in hospitality, as we are rooted in human connection and serving people," said Tyrone Reid, Group CEO of MMI & ELR, encapsulating the essence of hospitality leadership with his insightful perspective.

On a lighter note, entertainment brought a touch of magic to the evening, with illusionist Abdullah Mahmoud and singer Chelsey Chantelle captivating the audience with their performances.

Between the acts, the seated dinner and cocktail service provided guests an opportunity to savour Dubai’s finest culinary creations.

The winners

The awards segment was the crown jewel of the evening, shining a spotlight on the trailblazers who have redefined Dubai’s culinary scene. At the heart of this celebration was the esteemed jury for the DXB F&B Awards 2024, who brought a wealth of expertise and insight to the table.

Among them were James Knight-Pacheco, the mastermind behind Group JKP consultancy; Jean Winter, the visionary founder of Touch, the UAE's pioneering inclusive talent agency; and Tapan Vaidya, Group CEO of PJP Investments Group, who oversees Papa John’s operations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

As names were announced and trophies awarded, a heartwarming sense of pride filled the room, honouring the relentless passion, creativity, and resilience that continue to propel the F&B industry forward.

The award for 'Best Breakfast Experience' was presented to Maisan15 by Khaleej Times CEO Charles Yardley

Full list of winners:

Best Breakfast Experience: Maisan15

Best Patisserie: Bageri Form

Best Business Lunch: SUSHISAMBA

Best Brunch: Carnival by Tresind

Most Instagrammable Restaurant: La Niña Dubai

The award for 'Best Italian (Casual Dining)' was presented to Cucina by Alia'a Zaghloul, Head of People and Culture at Khaleej Times

Sustainability Champion: BOCA

Sustainability Champion: BOCA

Best Vegetarian Restaurant: Avatara Homegrown Icon: Mythos Most Charming Heritage Restaurant: Arabian Tea House Best British (Casual Dining): The Eloquent Elephant The award for 'Most Charming Heritage Restaurant' was presented to Arabian Tea House by Khaleej Times CFO Saghir Ahmed Khan Best South Asian (Casual Dining): Mohalla Best Italian (Casual Dining): Cucina Best Middle Eastern (Casual Dining): Bait Maryam Best Japanese and Nikkei (Casual Dining): REIF Japanese Kushiyaki Best Sports Bar: McGettigan's Best Ladies Night: Barfly by Buddha-Bar Chef Russell Impiazzi received the award for 'Most Inclusive Restaurant' Championing inclusivity in F&B The 2024 Awards also honoured British chef Russell Impiazzi with a special award for the 'Best Inclusive Restaurant' category. Now serving as the executive chef at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Impiazzi has been at the forefront of making the F&B industry more sustainable and inclusive through his innovative efforts. Anamika Chatterjee, Associate Editor-Features at Khaleej Times The evening drew to a close with heartfelt closing remarks by Anamika Chatterjee, Associate Editor-Features at Khaleej Times, with her words spotlighting the spirit of the event: a collective commitment to innovation and excellence in a city that never stops reinventing itself.