Food review: Mausam Restaurant will take you through a journey of flavours and seasons

Dahi bhalla and cassava chaat

The term mausam means seasons in Hindi, and believe me, this place takes you through different seasons, of flavours, moods, and experiences. With a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa, elegant interiors, and a menu that surprises at every turn, it’s more than just a meal, it’s a whole vibe.

Starters That Set the Mood:

The dahi bhalla and cassava chaat was light, tangy, and perfectly spiced, like a cool breeze on a summer afternoon. The samosa chole, with crispy samosas dunked in a rich white peas curry, felt like the comforting warmth of winter.

Mains That Hit the Right Notes:

The dal makhni, slow-cooked for 24 hours, was pure indulgence, creamy, buttery, and soulful. The tandoori baby chicken had a beautiful smoky flavour, balanced with garam masala and labneh. But the real showstopper? The Nizami murgh biryani, fragrant, flavourful, and every bite felt like a festival of spices.

The Unexpected Delight:

The chatpata avocado, grilled avocado with chilli, shallots, and tamarind, was next-level. You don’t usually see avocado in Indian cuisine, and this dish was both creative and delicious.

View from the eatery

Desserts and Beverages - The Perfect Finale:

The kesari rasmalai, gulab jamun, and gajar halwa brought a sweet ending to this journey. Each one had that nostalgic homemade taste, but the saffron-kissed rasmalai stole the show. And then there was the lemongrass and ginger beverage, with curry leaves adding an unexpected but beautiful aroma. One sip, and I was transported to the mountains. Final Verdict: Mausam isn't just a restaurant, it's an experience that takes you through different seasons of taste, nostalgia, and discovery. Whether you're here for a casual meal or a special occasion, this place will leave you with memories, and cravings.