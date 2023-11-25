Photos by Shihab/Khaleej Times

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 1:26 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 1:37 PM

Celebrating the remarkable accomplishments in the food and beverage realm, which solidifies the emirate's status as the culinary capital of the world, Khaleej Times wknd. magazine launched the inaugural edition of DXB F&B Awards, in association with Reckitt — Dettol Pro Solutions and Truckers on November 24 at The Address Skyview.

More than just an awards ceremony, the DXB F&B Awards stands as the paramount celebration of the UAE's vibrant culinary scene, acknowledging restaurants across a diverse range of categories categories.

Melda Ates, Global Business Solutions Marketing Lead, Reckitt, on how hygiene defines F&B excellence

Welcome address by Khaleej Times Editor-In-Chief Michael Jabri-Pickett

Panel Discussion on 'Local Flavors, Global Appeal: The Art of Menu Localisation' with moderator Ketaki Shah, Head of Marketing - Citymax Hotels & Foodmark (right), Landmark Group and guest panellists Ryan Varga-Clark, Owner - VC Food Solutions, Louay Ghandour, Managing Director, Cravia Inc., Andres Gonzalez, Founder, HospitalityLab.ME

Panel discussion on 'The Dark Kitchen Revolution: Challenges and Opportunities' with moderator Ziad Zein, Commercial & Growth Director for Restaurants & Editions, Deliveroo UAE (right) and guest panellists Nadim Majdalani, CEO, Eathos, Peter Schatzberg, General Partner, Shatranj Capital Partners, and George Kunnappally, Managing Director, Nando’s UAE

Live performance by Abdullah Mohammad Al Shamsi, who goes by the stage name @notsohuman, setting the mood for the evening

LIST OF WINNERS

Best breakfast: The Hamptons Cafe in Dubai

Best Newly Launched Restaurant: Onda by Pierchic

Best steakhouse: Hunter and Barrel

Best brunch: Zuma

Best vegan restaurant: Seva Table

Best Middle Eastern restaurant: Bait Maryam

Best fusion restaurant: Masti Dubai

Most Instagrammable Cafe: Forever Rose Cafe

Best kids-friendly restaurant: Masha and the Bear Restaurant

Best business lunch: Hutong Dubai

Most innovative cafe: Sokos Cafe

Fastest growing hospitality company: VTR Hospitality

Best Pan-Indian Restaurant: Pincode

Longest serving bakery: Mister Baker

Best Indian Fine Dining: The Crossing

Excellence in Dining Environment, Powered by Dettol: Tresind