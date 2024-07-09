Dubai: These 4 restaurants retained and picked up two Michelin Stars

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 2:05 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 2:31 PM

The third edition of The Michelin Guide Dubai, which was held at One&Only One Za'abeel on Thursday, July 4, unveiled a new two Star restaurant - Row on 45 - which became the fourth restaurant in Dubai to receive two Michelin Stars. We take a look at all the four restaurants that retained and picked up two Michelin Stars in Dubai.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Resort Dubai offers a refined dining experience that honours Italian heritage. Designed with elements like raised banquettes for views of the Arabian Gulf and a dramatic black ceiling, the ambiance is meticulously crafted. Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito curates a menu blending modern and classic Italian cuisine. The restaurant has earned two Michelin stars for three consecutive years since 2022. It is open for lunch on weekends from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, and for dinner daily from 7pm to 10.30pm, closing at 11. For reservations, call 04 777 5433 or email dine.dubai@bulgarihotels.com.

STAY by Yannick Alléno

STAY at One&Only The Palm offers an exceptional dining experience curated by master chef Yannick Alléno, featuring classic French cuisine. Awarded two Michelin stars in the Dubai Michelin Guide, it operates from Tuesday to Sunday, 6.30pm to 12am, with the last order at 10.15pm. For reservations, call 04 440 1010 or email info@oneandonlythepalm.com.

Trèsind Studio