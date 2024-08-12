UAE: Looking for McDonald's alternative? This eatery is trending for its 'NotDonald's' burgers

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 12:58 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 1:35 PM

We love our burgers and fries. While there are countless restaurants serving these, McDonald's easily fits amongst the most convenient fast-food chains in the world.

There has been a rise in homegrown products and initiatives, one of them being Notdonald's, a campaign launched by popular UAE eatery She Burger. Featuring a burger and fries, and promoted with the words "She's Fakin' It", this alternative is making waves among UAE residents. Several food bloggers have visited the outlet and shared their thoughts on the replicated burgers and fries.

The pop-up is serving two burgers; She-Mac priced at Dh49 and Double Cheese Burger priced at Dh45. The fries are priced at Dh18.

JustFoodDxb, a popular food content page in Dubai, calls it "100% Fake, 100% Replicated, 100% Tasty."

Safia Mansoor, the popular food content creator behind the Instagram page @cuptaleswithsafia, wrote: "She Burger has been my favourite in Dubai for their beef burgers. I have shared it with you all multiple times, sharing again for all the right reasons! Great Local Burger Joint alternative for high quality burgers."