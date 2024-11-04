Restaurant review: Barfly by Buddha-Bar earns its spot on The Palm

If you’re on the hunt for a dining experience that merges vibrant energy with culinary artistry, look no further than Barfly by Buddha-Bar. Perched atop the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, this rooftop venue is a feast for the senses, boasting breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline that set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

From the moment I arrived, the lively atmosphere enveloped me. The beats from international DJs mingled with the excitement of live performances, creating a pulsating environment that made it clear this wasn’t just dinner—it was a celebration.

The menu is a delightful tour of Asian flavours, and I dove straight in. The Furai Rolls were a fantastic start, perfectly blending textures and tastes. Then came the Wagyu Robata, grilled to perfection. It was rich and flavourful, with a smoky char that had me savouring each bite.

Next up were the Lamb Chops, which were tender and juicy, seasoned just right, followed by the Percik grilled baby chicken, bursting with vibrant spices that brought a delightful kick to the palate. The tempura was another highlight, light and crispy, adding a satisfying crunch to the meal.

No meal is complete without dessert, and the Choco Lava Cake was the perfect finale. Rich chocolate lava flowed from the centre, paired with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream, it was pure indulgence on a plate. Barfly by Buddha-Bar is not just a restaurant; it’s an experience that captures the essence of Dubai’s culinary scene. With its stunning views, vibrant atmosphere, and a menu that celebrates Asian fusion, it’s a must-visit for anyone looking to indulge in a memorable night out. ALSO READ: Restaurant Review: Artful Dining at The Artisan Restaurant review: Zordaar serves up authentic Indian fare