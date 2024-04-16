Craving Matcha tea? Try these premium selections

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:27 PM

Matcha, the vibrant green powdered tea renowned for its rich flavour and numerous health benefits, holds a special place in Japanese culture and has gained popularity worldwide. Here's everything you need to know about experiencing the essence of matcha with AVANTCHA Tea's premium selections:

1. Organic Matcha Ceremonial Grade Fuji

Price: Dh176

Origin: Grown and produced at the base of Fuji Mountain, in the Shizuoka region of Japan, this matcha benefits from the mineral-rich volcanic soil and shaded plantation environment.

Flavour: Delve into the complex flavours of this ceremonial grade matcha, which offers a blend of sweetness, freshness, and a deep umami taste. The combination of Yamanoibuki, Meiryoku, Okumidori, and Yabukita cultivars results in nuanced flavours and a delightful minerality.

Recommended use: Perfect for both usucha (thin matcha) and koicha (thick matcha), this premium-grade matcha is ideal for tea ceremonies and enthusiasts seeking the highest quality.

2. Matcha Ceremonial Grade Yame

Price: Dh160

Origin: Hailing from Yame, Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, this ceremonial grade matcha is crafted from first flush, spring-harvested Tencha tea leaves, specifically the Yabukita varietal. These leaves are carefully shaded during growth to enhance their chlorophyll and amino acid content.

Flavour: Experience a delightful symphony of chocolatey, nutty, and smooth notes with AVANTCHA's Yame matcha. Its accessible flavour profile makes it an excellent choice for those new to matcha or looking for a more indulgent experience.

Recommended use: Enjoy a slow and deliberate matcha ceremony with this outstanding selection. Pair it with traditional matcha tools like a bamboo whisk and a ceramic bowl to elevate the experience.

Tips for Preparation:

Use hot (not boiling) water to preserve the delicate flavours of matcha.

Sift the matcha powder before whisking to ensure a smooth and lump-free beverage.

Whisk vigorously in a zigzag motion until frothy to achieve the perfect consistency.

Experiment with different ratios of matcha to water to suit your taste preferences.

