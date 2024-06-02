Craving a shawarma? Head to these spots in Dubai

Big Balloon embarks on journey of inclusivity
Explore Dubai's culinary delights and indulge in the city's finest shawarma spots, where succulent meat, flavourful sauces, and fluffy bread come together to create an irresistible experience.
Al Mallah
Al Mallah is a must-visit destination for delectable street food in Dubai. Starting as a simple juice bar in the late '70s, it has evolved into a popular spot for both chicken and lamb shawarma, with flavourful and budget-friendly options starting at Dh9. Served with garlic sauce and fluffy bread, the shawarma at Al Mallah offers a delightful culinary experience that makes customers come back.
Operation Falafel
Operation Falafel has made its mark as a prominent player in the affordable, fast-casual Levantine dining scene, expanding globally. Beyond its signature falafel, the menu boasts a variety of options, including eggs, freshly baked manakeesh, and flavourful chicken livers. Shawarma lovers can choose between chicken or beef, served with an array of delicious accompaniments and wrapped in classic Arabic pita or saj.
Laffah Restaurant
Laffah Restaurant's chicken shawarma deserves high praise. The thinly sliced meat is seasoned with a delightful blend of spices, offering a perfect balance of sweetness, spiciness, and fragrance. After being coated in sauce, it's rolled in thin bread and toasted to perfection, resulting in a satisfyingly crisp finish.
Zaatar W Zeit
Zaatar W Zeit is known for its speedy service, freshness, and welcoming atmosphere for families. Among their array of wraps, the shredded beef Shawarma Steak with tahini sauce, especially when wrapped in multigrain bread, is a standout favourite.
Allo Beirut
Allo Beirut stands out in Dubai's fast-casual Levantine dining landscape, particularly when it comes to shawarma. Whether you choose beef or chicken, wrapped or on a platter, and served with classic Arabic bread or freshly baked saj, you're in for a delightful experience.
Café Beirut
Café Beirut, with its vintage-inspired interiors and charming outdoor terrace, offers more than just delicious shawarmas. While their freshly rolled wraps are a highlight, their chicken shawarma Caesar salad is a must-try for a unique twist.
