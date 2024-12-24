Christmas in Dubai: 5 spots for guilt-free festive treats

House of Pops

The holidays are here, and with them come all the traditional sweet treats that tempt us to indulge a little too much. But this year, why not make a change? Picture enjoying rich, indulgent desserts without the dreaded post-feast guilt. Sounds too good to be true? Try these health-conscious brands for festive feast that doesn't call for remorse.

Treats that Fuel

Keto Kartel

At Keto Kartel, the brand has turned festive indulgence on its head. The approach? To prove that food should fuel, not harm our bodies. As they put it: “Every festive treat we’ve created this season is gluten-free, sugar-free, and keto-friendly, crafted with clean, natural ingredients like a special monk fruit blend, heart-healthy nuts, and collagen that nourish you with every bite.”

Their treats, which range from rich Yule logs to Kartel Klassics, are made with ingredients that nourish your body while delivering the satisfying flavours of the season. No guilt, no sugar crashes—just pure indulgence.

A Plant-Based Twist

For those seeking even more alternatives, Bruijn is offering an equally indulgent, yet health-conscious selection of festive treats. Their focus? Vegan, gluten-free, preservative-free, and 90 per cent refined sugar-free sweets. Their new Pecan and Date Wholes combine the richness of pecans with the natural sweetness of dates—a nod to Christmas traditions but with a healthier, contemporary approach.

“Our festive treats are vegan, gluten-free, preservative-free, and 90 per cent refined sugar-free,” says Baynu Kanchan, business development director at Bruijn.

Freeze the Guilt

House of Pops and Emirates Bustanica have teamed up to launch a range of sustainable, plant-based ice lollies that are as kind to your body as they are to the planet.

Introducing the Blooming Collection and Vitality Collection – fresh, fruity, and fabulously good for you. House of Pops, famous for its all-natural, plant-powered treats, has joined forces with Emirates Bustanica, the world’s largest vertical farm, to bring you ice lollies made from the finest locally-grown ingredients. Flavours of the season include Orange Passion Bloom and Lemon Apple Boost.

Festive Flavours