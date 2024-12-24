Christmas in Dubai: 5 spots for guilt-free festive treats

Say goodbye to the guilt when you choose these desserts
House of Pops
The holidays are here, and with them come all the traditional sweet treats that tempt us to indulge a little too much. But this year, why not make a change? Picture enjoying rich, indulgent desserts without the dreaded post-feast guilt. Sounds too good to be true? Try these health-conscious brands for festive feast that doesn't call for remorse.
Treats that Fuel
Keto Kartel
At Keto Kartel, the brand has turned festive indulgence on its head. The approach? To prove that food should fuel, not harm our bodies. As they put it: “Every festive treat we’ve created this season is gluten-free, sugar-free, and keto-friendly, crafted with clean, natural ingredients like a special monk fruit blend, heart-healthy nuts, and collagen that nourish you with every bite.”
Their treats, which range from rich Yule logs to Kartel Klassics, are made with ingredients that nourish your body while delivering the satisfying flavours of the season. No guilt, no sugar crashes—just pure indulgence.
A Plant-Based Twist
For those seeking even more alternatives, Bruijn is offering an equally indulgent, yet health-conscious selection of festive treats. Their focus? Vegan, gluten-free, preservative-free, and 90 per cent refined sugar-free sweets. Their new Pecan and Date Wholes combine the richness of pecans with the natural sweetness of dates—a nod to Christmas traditions but with a healthier, contemporary approach.
“Our festive treats are vegan, gluten-free, preservative-free, and 90 per cent refined sugar-free,” says Baynu Kanchan, business development director at Bruijn.
Freeze the Guilt
House of Pops and Emirates Bustanica have teamed up to launch a range of sustainable, plant-based ice lollies that are as kind to your body as they are to the planet.
Introducing the Blooming Collection and Vitality Collection – fresh, fruity, and fabulously good for you. House of Pops, famous for its all-natural, plant-powered treats, has joined forces with Emirates Bustanica, the world’s largest vertical farm, to bring you ice lollies made from the finest locally-grown ingredients. Flavours of the season include Orange Passion Bloom and Lemon Apple Boost.
Festive Flavours
Treat yourself to Brooklyn Creamery's new guilt-free creamsicle bars. Available in two festive flavours, Alphonso Mango and Raspberry, these delicious bars offer the ultimate blend of vibrant fruit and creamy vanilla ice cream, all while being low-calorie and having no added sugar. With just 55 calories and 50 per cent less fat than traditional creamsicles, they’re the perfect way to enjoy a festive treat.
Nourish and Flourish
Secret Garden by L’ETO is shaking things up at its Bluewaters branch with a refreshed menu that’s perfect for any time of day. From leisurely breakfasts to quick lunches and cosy dinners, the new offerings have something for everyone. The highlight? Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pancakes – a delicious, autumn-inspired twist to start your day. Whether you're popping in for a quick bite or a long, relaxed meal with loved ones, this expanded menu promises fresh flavours and cosy vibes all around.
