Careem pulls out all stops for captains' welfare during peak summer
The region's favourite super app launched several initiatives on the ground this summer to support the well-being of its captains
Over the summer, Careem, the region's 'everything app', introduced wellness and safety initiatives to support their delivery captains in the UAE during the hot summer months. The company, which prides itself on having 'zero employees and only colleagues', has revealed efforts taken for its fleet on the ground to ensure their wellbeing during the hot summer months.
Careem arranged air-conditioned and shaded resting areas with drinking water at support centres for their captains in Dubai Media City, Al Quoz, and Umm Ramool, and also invested in mobile 'Captain Vans' to complement them. The mobile vans patrolled several locations across Dubai and were fully equipped for captains to rest and rehydrate in. Captains and all other delivery riders could also collect water at Careem Quik grocery dark stores across Dubai. Summer kits including water bottles, towels and toiletries were distributed to all Careem captains in the UAE. Careem also partnered with Hayatna Laban to provide free drinks to captains.
Through a partnership with Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), resting areas with a cafeteria and medical centre on their premises provided Captains with free medical checkups, physician counselling as well as preventative tips and management for rehydration and summer safety.
Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder at Careem, said: "We've worked with multiple partners to create more air-conditioned and shaded resting areas, deliver refreshments, and make health checks available to help support Captains' well-being during the summer months. Delivery captains provide a critical service for millions of people in the UAE and help keep the city moving. It's important that we consider all the steps we can take to make it easier for them to complete their work this summer and throughout the year."
The birth of Careem and the naming convention behind it lies in the Arabic word meaning "to be generous" and the co-founders - Mudassir Sheikha, Magnus Olsson and Abdullah Elyas – have stated from day one that all staff are 'owners, not employees'.
Careem offers dozens of services beyond ride-hailing in one app. Some of those services include Careem Quik grocery delivery in 15 minutes or less, food delivery, micro mobility, digital payments and remittance transfers, laundry and cleaning services, and event ticket booking.
The company works closely with restaurant partners and has streamlined its technology to ensure there is always a captain ready as soon as the food is prepared, and avoids grouping multiple orders together, thus ensuring the well-being of its driver community.
Taking care of the captains during the summer has only highlighted the initiative from Careem towards justifying its principles based upon which the company has seen a meteoric rise in recent years.