Beat Dubai's heat with these 'Iced Karaks'

Here's a cool summer refresher to try

by

Husain Rizvi
Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 2:27 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 2:29 PM

Nothing beats Karak in parking lots with your friends in Dubai. You could just stand in one for hours with a cup of Karak, perhaps two, and indulge in endless conversations with that one mate of yours.

But you know what's better? Iced Karak, given the city's rising temperatures, can be the best summer refresher we're all looking for.


Everything remains the same, just the Karak is now served with ice. And that is starting to become a fad among residents in Dubai.

Karak Inc Eatery, a popular Emirati street food joint in Dubai's Boxpark, is currently serving up Iced Karaks. The Emirati-owned venture's mission is simple: to serve up the best Karak and grub in town; for the enthusiasts and for the curious.


Several other eateries have also jumped in on the Iced Karak trend. Residents have taken it upon them to spread the word on this ultimate summer refresher.

You don't necessarily need to head to these eateries to get yourself a cup of Iced Karak. Rainbow Karak Chai is delivering its new icy twist on the traditional tea on Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, or Careem. Apart from the Iced Karak, it is also serving flavours like Elaichi Karak, Ginger Karak, Masala Karak, and Zafran Karak, with all being the cold and refreshing version of the traditional beverages. Sounds like a summer treat we wouldn't want to miss out on.

