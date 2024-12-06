Adaline: A supper club that redefines dining in DIFC

In a city where dining experiences are plentiful, Adaline stands apart; it is a breath of fresh air, offering a new take on the modern supper club. This isn’t just a dining experience, it’s a celebration of Italian cuisine, live music, and Art Deco-inspired elegance, all under the direction of Anthea Bosch-Moschini.

The menu, crafted by the renowned Chef Izu, celebrates classic Italian flavours with a sophisticated flair. Every dish is meticulously prepared using premium ingredients that ensure a taste as elegant as its presentation.

I started with the Carpaccio Di Manzo, a delightful combination of thinly sliced beef carpaccio, dressed in mustard and paired with fresh rocket and Parmesan. It was light yet packed with flavour, a perfect introduction to what was to come.

Next up was the Rigatoni Alla Vodka, a dish that stood out for its perfectly balanced flavours. The creamy sauce was velvety and indulgent, while the cherry tomato base added a fresh, tangy twist. With just the right amount of chilli to elevate the dish, it was comforting yet vibrant with every bite.

The Wagyu Tagliata, a 300g masterpiece of tender rib-eye, was served with rocket, Parmesan, and balsamic. Each slice was perfectly cooked and melted in my mouth, balancing the richness of the Wagyu with the freshness of the greens.

And for dessert, the classic Tiramisu did not disappoint. Creamy, with the perfect blend of coffee and cocoa, it was the perfect finale to a lavish meal.

But the unexpected star of the evening? The virgin Pina Colada. I wasn’t expecting it to be so rich and creamy, it was easily the best I’ve ever had, delivering tropical flavours in every sip.

A unique aspect of Adaline is its 'no photos' policy, encouraging you to live in the moment, savour the flavours, and immerse yourself in the music. And to my surprise, I loved it. For the first time in a while, I barely touched my phone, truly enjoying the conversations and the experience. Adaline has managed to craft a space where food, music, and ambience meet, creating an evening that lingers long after the night ends. Whether you're here for the exquisite Italian cuisine or the lively entertainment, this is one destination in Dubai that you won't want to miss.