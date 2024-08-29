Abu Dhabi to get first gourmet vegetarian dining experience

SpongeBob SquarePants to feature in a special under-the-sea experience at Bawadi Mall in Al Ain
Veggie Mania Group, a leader in the plant-based culinary movement in the country, is proud to announce the grand opening of GALA, Abu Dhabi’s first and only vegetarian gourmet dining restaurant in the heart of Al Zahiyah (formerly Salaam Street). This launch marks a significant milestone in Veggie Mania’s mission to revolutionize the vegetarian dining experience, bringing a unique blend of tradition, innovation, and luxury to the UAE’s vibrant food scene.
Founded on the principles of sustainability, innovation, and excellence, Veggie Mania has grown from a small outlet into a “house of brands,” each dedicated to delivering vegetarian cuisine with unique offerings and experiences. They are a multi-brand integrated concept of producers, operators and retailers.
Praveen Kumar, the founder of Veggie Mania said, “With the plant-based sector expected to grow from $29 billion to $162 billion in the next decade, Veggie Mania is strategically positioned at the forefront of this growth which is driven by lifestyle choices. With a firm belief in continuous innovation and a culture of ‘what can I do better today’, Veggie Mania is set to redefine the dining experiences by pushing the boundaries of vegetarian cuisine.”
“We are building on our strong foundation in the UAE through our original and marquee brand ‘Indian by Nature’, a casual premium dining experience. With the launch of GALA, we are elevating not just the standards, but ushering in a new era of gourmet dining tailored for vegans and vegetarians. The concept behind GALA was inspired by the desire to fill a significant market gap—offering classical vegetarian dishes with a modern twist, both in presentation and flavor that appeal to a global palate”, added Praveen.
Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, GALA aims to democratize fine dining, making it accessible to the aspirational market while retaining the exclusivity and sophistication that defines a fine dining experience. By incorporating contemporary cooking techniques and globally inspired plating designs to present a highly curated menu, GALA offers a fresh and innovative dining experience. The result is an unrivaled journey, perfectly captured by its catchphrase: ‘Experience vegetarian like never before.’
The restaurant features an 82-cover capacity, thoughtfully divided across two levels. The space is designed to cater to various dining needs, including corporate events for up to 50 guests and an exclusive private dining area, the “White Room,” which accommodates up to 16 guests.
Talking about the growth plans, Praveen stated, “GALA is a second step in Veggie Mania’s ambitious expansion plans of building an eco-system across segments, services and products. The group is poised to open several new hubs in key locations across the region. In addition to physical locations, Veggie Mania is developing an e-commerce platform that will serve as a single destination for the entire eco-system for seamless integration of the experiences. As part of the eco-system, Veggie Mania is designing a unique ‘Loyalty Program’ to build a community of ambassadors. We have ambitious plans to establish seven culinary hubs across five key cities in the UK and USA by 2026.”
