10 restaurants with stunning outdoor seating to enjoy Dubai’s winter

Dubai residents share a unique anticipation for the cooler months that many elsewhere may not fully understand. After enduring around six months of intense heat—dodging sunlight and seeking indoor relief from the sweltering temperatures—October brings a sense of freedom as we finally get to embrace outdoor spaces. It’s time to fold away the sun umbrellas and savour Dubai's breezy winter weather, with rooftop lounges and alfresco dining spaces inviting us to explore the best of outdoor experiences.

For those eager to dine under the city’s breathtaking winter skies, here are ten of the coolest outdoor dining spots in Dubai to reserve now and make the most of this short, blissful season.

1. Nammos

Located on Jumeirah Beach, Nammos is a chic beachfront dining spot that blends the laid-back vibes of the Mediterranean with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Their outdoor seating offers the perfect setting for enjoying seafood and signature beverages right by the sea.

2. Thiptara

Nestled along the Dubai Fountain at the Palace Downtown, Thiptara serves up a refined Thai dining experience with unbeatable views of the Burj Khalifa. The restaurant’s outdoor seating area makes for a memorable evening under the stars, enhanced by the fountain’s dancing water displays, which can be enjoyed at half-hour intervals.

3. C'est La Vie

Known for its upbeat ambiance and eclectic French-inspired menu, C’est La Vie at the Address Sky View Hotel provides a stylish rooftop experience with panoramic views of the city skyline. The outdoor seating here is the ideal spot to unwind while savouring signature dishes and drinks.

4. Amala

Located in the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Amala offers exquisite North Indian cuisine with an elegant outdoor setup overlooking the expansive waters of the Palm Jumeirah. The restaurant's lush surroundings and peaceful atmosphere make it a great spot for a relaxing evening out with friends and family.

5. Eva Beach House

With a relaxed vibe inspired by the Greek islands, Eva Beach House in Palm West Beach is perfect for those looking to unwind by the sea. Their outdoor seating puts you right on the sand, offering unbeatable sunset views paired with refreshing drinks and Mediterranean bites.

6. Treehouse

Situated on the rooftop of the Taj Dubai in Business Bay, Treehouse is a sophisticated lounge offering sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline. With its pleasant greenery and open-air setting, it’s the perfect spot to unwind after a long day, enjoying light bites in a garden-like atmosphere.

7. Soho Garden

Located at Meydan, Soho Garden is known for its lively vibe and spacious outdoor terrace that transforms into a vibrant party scene as the evening progresses. Perfect for those looking to enjoy Dubai’s signature nightlife experience, this spot offers a mix of international cuisine, drinks, and music.

8. La Niña For those in search of a Latino escapade, La Niña in DIFC offers upscale Iberian-inspired cuisine with a warm, inviting outdoor terrace. Surrounded by Mediterranean greenery and glowing lights, the setting is both intimate and inviting—perfect for a romantic dinner or special celebration. 9. Attiko This rooftop restaurant at W Dubai - Mina Seyahi offers a blend of Japanese and Southeast Asian flavours, alongside spectacular views of the city skyline. Attiko's chic ambiance, combined with plush outdoor seating, makes it a great spot to enjoy Dubai's cooler evenings with style. 10. Othman's Lounge Located at Emaar Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, Othman's Lounge brings together Middle Eastern and multicultural flavours in a breathtaking outdoor setting. This hidden gem is right in the heart of the city's hustle and bustle, yet it offers diners a chance to retreat to a cosy corner and enjoy stunning views of Souq Al Bahar.