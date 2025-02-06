Fathers and children: A perspective

Image for illustrative purposes

The relationship between fathers and children is a mirror reflecting not only the unique dynamics of a family but also the societal changes happening around us. Fathers, like their children, “inherit” parenting models they experienced in their own childhood and often face the challenge of revisiting these patterns to build healthier and more harmonious relationships with the next generation.

What lessons did fathers learn themselves?

In the past, raising children, especially boys, was often rooted in strictness and discipline. Many fathers grew up in families where showing emotions was considered a weakness, and their involvement in parenting was limited to financial support. They learned the lesson that being strong meant suppressing emotions and that caring for children was primarily a mother’s responsibility.

However, today we understand that such parenting models do not always contribute to a child’s emotional well-being. Modern fathers increasingly strive not only to be strict mentors but also close friends to their children. They learn to express emotions, openly talk about love and support, and participate in their children’s lives equally with the mother.

How has parenting changed today?

Modern parents aim for a more equitable division of responsibilities. Fathers are increasingly taking on active roles in child-rearing—from changing diapers to helping with homework. Moreover, technology and access to information allow fathers to learn about the nuances of parenting that were previously unknown or overlooked.

However, these changes also bring new challenges. For example, many men experience internal conflict between traditional expectations and new social standards, leading to stress and uncertainty in their role.

Challenges fathers face

1.Lack of Time: The fast pace of life and career ambitions often distance fathers from their children.

2.Absence of Role Models: Many men do not know how to be emotionally available for their children because their own fathers did not set this example.

3.Social Pressure: Societal expectations still often push men to focus on being providers rather than partners in parenting.

How does a father’s role impact sons and daughters?

•For Sons: A father serves as a model of how to be a man, overcome difficulties, and build relationships with others. Boys whose fathers actively participate in their lives often grow up to be more emotionally resilient and confident.

•For Daughters: A father shapes a daughter’s understanding of how a man should treat a woman. A caring and respectful father helps a girl develop healthy self-esteem and expectations for future relationships.

Diana Nuri

How does a father’s attitude toward the mother impact children?

A father’s treatment of the mother is the first example of family dynamics that children observe. If a father respects, supports, and values the mother, children learn that such relationships are the norm. They grow up understanding how to build their own relationships based on respect and partnership. On the other hand, if violence or neglect is present in the family, children may adopt these behavior patterns, which can later affect their ability to form healthy connections with partners. Why is active involvement in parenting so important for fathers? 1.Emotional Support: Children who feel the presence and care of their father grow up more confident and happy. 2.Character Development: Fathers help children develop discipline, independence, and a sense of responsibility. 3.Support for Mothers: Active involvement by fathers reduces the burden on mothers, allowing them to maintain balance between family and work. Violence in the family is unacceptable Parenting cannot be based on fear and suppression. Physical or emotional violence not only destroys relationships between fathers and children but also causes irreparable harm to their psyche. It creates traumatic behavior patterns that children may carry into adulthood. Every child deserves to grow up in an atmosphere of love, safety, and respect. A father’s task is to show that strength lies not in aggression but in the ability to support, protect, and love. And in conclusion, I want to say that the role of a father in raising children is more than just a duty. It is an opportunity to be a role model who helps a child grow up happy, confident, and capable of building healthy relationships. A father’s involvement in parenting strengthens not only the child’s emotional well-being but also the entire family.

The writer is a psychologist