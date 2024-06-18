Waist Beads: The trendy accessory taking fashion by storm

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 4:48 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 4:49 PM

Waist beads, a traditional African accessory, have recently surged in popularity due to their versatility and chic appeal. For those looking to add a unique touch to their outfits, try the brand Zileke Waist Beads. Specialising in handmade, customised waist beads, Zileke offers pieces tailored to your style, ensuring you stand out with elegance.

Celebrities like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, and Halle Bailey have been spotted wearing waist beads and chains, bringing this cultural adornment into the global fashion spotlight. The trend has gained momentum, with waist beads becoming a must-have accessory for fashion-forward individuals.

Here are five expert tips from the founder of Zileke Waist Beads, Zainab Jimoh, a Nigerian native and UAE graduate who developed an interest in wearing waist beads amidst the pandemic in June 2020, on how to style your waist beads for a refined and chic look. These fabulous ideas will elevate your fashion game, ensuring you turn heads and make a statement with this timeless accessory.

5 Chic Ways to Style Your Waist Beads

Layered Look:

One of the most popular ways to wear waist beads is to layer them. Mix and match different colours and sizes to create a unique and personalised look. Zileke Waist Beads offers a wide variety of colours and sizes, making it easy to create your perfect layered ensemble. Whether you prefer a monochromatic theme or a vibrant mix, layering waist beads adds depth and intrigue to any outfit.

High/Low-Waisted Jeans:

Accentuate your curves by adding waist beads over high or low-waisted jeans. This fun look enhances your silhouette and adds a playful touch to casual attire. Whether you're heading out for a night with friends or a casual day out, waist beads over your jeans make a bold fashion statement.

Bikini Accessorising: