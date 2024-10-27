Style guide: How to be fashion-forward in Dubai

Viva Vox

One could argue that fashion is a relatively subjective thing, but there are some trends that are magnetic at certain points of time, drawing the adoration (or ire) of the stylishly inclined. In a multicultural spot like Dubai, home to both local and international brands, your choices run the gambit of global runways, and thus it becomes even more important to have your finger on the pulse of the moment, to know what shines on the red carpet and what is ‘so last season’.

Fortunately you don’t have to figure all this out alone.

In the days after Dubai’s annual fashion week, we asked some designers about their mood boards for the season and current trends that are cool (or cringe).

Sweet successes

1.Go big or go home

Viva VOx

Designers&Us

Kuwaiti brand Riva Fashion’s spokesperson Ammar Al Tahan, who is also the CEO of Armada Retail Concept, explains that oversized blazers are having a moment. “This look blends structure and comfort making it easy for any occasion whether casual or formal. The oversized silhouette allows for more freedom of movement, works on many body types and can be styled in various ways.”

“A trend that we are seeing a lot on and off the runaways and that I am loving is bold colors, silhouettes and patterns,” adds Didi Akinyelure, the Creative Director of London-based sustainable womenswear and footwear brand April& Alex.

2.Prints charming

April&Alex

There’s just something about a pattern, a recurring motif that draws the eye. But how should you wear them? “Prints are definitely trending this season. Bold patterns, including florals, animal prints, tropical motifs are very popular. Mixing and matching different prints has also become a statement trend, allowing for more creative and personalised styling,” explains Al Tahan.

That said, over the years there’s been a self-serving trend for design that some other designers do not approve of either. “It is great to notice that trend for logo prints is slowly fading away,” explains the spokespeople of the Russian brand Viva Vox, Oleg Ovsiev and Angelika Kaplina.

3.Seasonal colours

Riva

It can be daunting, deciding on a mood palate that suits you and the season. But it’s definitely not impossible. “The trend colours for this season are a mix of warm, bold and nature-inspired tones and metallics. Soft neutrals, dusty rose, forest green, rich red, chocolate brown, camouflage khaki are some of the key colours,” explains Al Tahan.

4.Metallics make a comeback

April&Alex

It’s time to embrace the fact that metallics are here to stay. “Metallics are definitely catching my eye this season. You can see this inspiration translated into my new collection of shoes that will be launching next year, featuring a range of metallic shades,” says Akinyelure.

5.Sustainable fashion

As more and more designers and fashion houses take note of the wastage in the industry, they also work towards a new goal: becoming eco-friendly. “Designers&Us would likely be all for the rise of sustainable fashion practices. The movement towards eco-friendly materials and ethical production methods aligns with a growing awareness of environmental issues. This trend not only promotes responsibility within the industry but also encourages creativity as designers find innovative ways to use sustainable fabrics and techniques, leading to unique and forward-thinking designs,” says Tarek Derki, CEO at luxury fashion house Designers&Us.

Unfortunate patterns

1.Low blow