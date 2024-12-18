LORENZE: A made-in-UAE ultra-premium luxury brand set to redefine fashion

The collection celebrates individuality, empowerment, and boldness, appealing to discerning tastemakers worldwide

The world of ultra-premium luxury is about to witness a groundbreaking addition with the launch of LORENZE, an exclusive fashion brand crafted in the UAE for a global audience.

At the helm of this venture is RajKaran Duggal, a visionary entrepreneur with a penchant for innovation and luxury. Known as Goldman RK on social media, Duggal's journey from humble beginnings in Ambala, India, to building a multimillion-dollar empire across Australia, India, and the UAE is nothing short of inspiring. Now, he is poised to elevate the luxury fashion market with Lorenze, a brand that epitomises elegance, boldness, and the glamour of gold.

Why the UAE?

Citing Dubai as the perfect launchpad, Duggal explains, "Dubai is well known as the 'City of Gold', and the title is well-deserved. For me, it is the natural choice for an ultra-premium fashion brand bearing an emblem in gold, which is what LORENZE represents. The city's global appeal and rich heritage, inspired in part by Arabian royalty, make it an ideal destination to introduce a brand designed to resonate with the region's upscale residents and visitors."

Duggal adds, "Sourcing from the UAE ensures that our garments are produced with ethical practices and uncompromising quality, thanks to the trusted partnerships we've established here."

A Fusion of Heritage and Modernity

Lorenze is a seamless blend of timeless elegance and cutting-edge design, reflecting Raj's global experiences and fascination with gold. The collection is inspired by royal heritage and rich regal traditions, offering both men and women luxury casual and sportswear. True to its ethos of individuality and empowerment, each piece in the Lorenze line features an 18-carat gold branding tag that can be stitched on or attached. For Muslim men, platinum is offered as an alternative.

Designed with versatility in mind, the branding tag can be removed for everyday wear and reattached for special occasions, offering customers a unique, adaptable luxury experience.

RajKaran Duggal: The Man Behind the Brand

At just 33, Duggal's entrepreneurial journey is as daring as the designs he champions. Starting his career at the age of 17 after moving to Australia, he built a multimillion-dollar business empire from the ground up. From operating pizza franchises to expanding into diverse ventures, Duggal's relentless determination and innovative mindset have earned him recognition as a trailblazer in business and luxury.

Known for his lavish lifestyle adorned with gold-wrapped supercars and gold accessories, Duggal's personal brand resonates with those who aspire to luxury and success. His social media handles - Instagram and LinkedIn - offer a glimpse into the opulence that inspires Lorenze.

The Lorenze Collection

Lorenze is crafted in the UAE to meet the highest standards of quality and style. The collection celebrates individuality, empowerment, and boldness, appealing to discerning tastemakers worldwide. It reflects Duggal's vision of pushing boundaries and redefining the luxury fashion market.

For those eager to be part of this exclusive fashion movement, a pre-launch preview is now available on the brand's website, www.lorenze.ae, where interested buyers can register and explore the collection ahead of its official debut.

With its roots firmly planted in the UAE and its sights set on the world, Lorenze is more than a brand—it’s a statement of timeless elegance and bold ambition.