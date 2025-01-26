Look: Dubai World Cup's best dressed blend Middle Eastern tradition with modern aesthetics

Lebanese expat Joe Robert Moufarrej and his partner Johanna strolled into Fashion Friday at the Dubai World Cup, unaware that a competition for the best-dressed couple was coming up later in the evening. As they entered, the reception team insisted they should participate, and their friends cheered them on.

Duly encouraged, the couple took to the runway for the first time in their lives and won as the best-dressed couple. Joe exuded sophistication in a sharp Ted Baker suit, while Johanna stunned in an elegant Sandro gown.

“This is just how we normally dress. People often compliment our style, but I never imagined winning, especially on such a big stage,” Moufarrej, CEO of a property management app, told Khaleej Times. “The first thing I did after winning was call my mother—she’s always told me I have impeccable style.”

The Dubai World Cup isn’t just a showcase of equine prowess; it’s a celebration of glamour, fashion, and luxury. Each year, as the world's finest thoroughbreds compete for glory on the pristine tracks of Meydan Racecourse, the sidelines transform into a vibrant runway where style reigns supreme.

While the races boast a purse of $30.5 million, making it one of the richest race days in the world, the Dubai World Cup is equally synonymous with sartorial excellence. The iconic Meydan Grandstand becomes a mosaic of colours, textures, and trends, as racegoers from around the globe don their finest attire, blending tradition with contemporary chic.

Sophie Ryan, head of Communications and Marketing at Dubai Racing Club, said: “We’re now halfway through the Dubai Racing Carnival season, and this event is a major highlight on our calendar. Fashion Friday, perfectly complemented by the Style Stakes, has truly elevated the experience this year.”

“Horse racing and fashion are inherently intertwined, creating a glamorous industry that inspires people worldwide. Whether it’s Royal Ascot, the Kentucky Derby, or the Melbourne Cup, these events are synonymous with style. We’re proud to further cement this tradition in Dubai, not just for the Dubai World Cup but across the entire racing season,” she added.

Confidence is the key

The Style Stakes has one unspoken rule: confidence is key. Whether it’s an avant-garde ensemble or a minimalist masterpiece, those who command attention with poise and personality often steal the show.

The Dubai World Cup balances the modernity of avant-garde fashion with the tradition of racing day attire. Women are encouraged to embrace modest yet stylish silhouettes, with hemlines falling just above the knee and shoulders tastefully covered. Men stick to classic ensembles, elevating their looks with bold ties or striking lapel pins.

What sets the Dubai World Cup apart, however, is how it blends international influences with Middle Eastern aesthetics. Abayas adorned with modern embellishments, kaftans reimagined in bold colours, and turbans styled with contemporary flair reflect the region's deep-rooted heritage while celebrating global trends.

Hats that turn heads