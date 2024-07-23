How a Palestinian artist is weaving her country's history into fashion

Reem Harazin

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:12 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:22 PM

For Palestinian artist Reem Harazin, art was not a luxury to indulge in; it was her diary where she expressed her thoughts and gave voice to her inner self without fear or constraint.

Her first drawing - a woman fighting for her rights - was lost in her demolished house.

Palestinians are not raised in ordinary circumstances, she says in a chat with City Times, "From birth, we struggle for survival, freedom, rights, and the dream of returning home. We grow up clutching the key of return, the keffiyeh woven into our identity. We dream of returning, planting olive trees on the land, and adorning ourselves with the symbols of our heritage."

The 30-year-old artist, based in Palestine, is deeply connected to her roots. Reem used that connection to collaborate with lifestyle brand Palestinian Hustle to launch its "Native" collection, a limited-edition fashion line celebrating Palestinian identity, referencing the rich heritage and enduring spirit of the Palestinian people. The collection showcases t-shirts and hoodies featuring motifs of Palestinian history and culture, as designed by Reem.

"Art is an integral part of our collective journey," she said. "Palestinian songs and embroideries tell the story of every town and every inch of our land. This is why my focus on the Palestinian heritage through art is so essential. It is my legacy, my voice, my story, and the story of my people during my life and after."

We further delve into the life of Reem Harazin, discussing how the motifs of Palestinian history and culture resonate with her, working amidst the ongoing adversity, and her hope for a free Palestine.

The "Native" collection features intricate motifs of Palestinian history and culture. Can you elaborate on the significance of these symbols and how they resonate with you personally?

In light of the efforts to erase our identity, steal our heritage, our history, and everything related to our existence, we rise up through art. Art is our resistance, our living message to the world. Palestinians love to talk about their history and land, and proudly wears the keffiyeh in every gathering and adorns themselves with symbols of home. We do this to stay connected to our roots and share our story with the world.

Every symbol in the “Native” collection is a testament to our resilience.

The key of return symbolises our connection to our homes and land that was stolen from us. It is the key that my grandmother and grandfather have until now been holding on to, and the dream that remained in the eyes of all our ancestors and that we continue to pass down from generation to generation - the dream of return, the dream of the land.

The keffiyeh, a symbol of our struggle, speaks volumes about our identity and resilience. I remember the first keffiyeh I inherited from my grandfather, may God have mercy on him. It was the first thing I packed in my bag when I was displaced from our home.

The olive leaf embodies resilience and strength. There is no tiny piece of the land of Palestine without olives planted, and there is enthusiasm every season for their harvest. The fishing net and the sea, our lifeline to the world and Gaza’s only outlet, remind me of cherished memories there with my mother and my family.

Next to the olive leaf motif is the Al Quds Wall, a reminder of the barriers that surround us, yet also a symbol of our unity and commitment to our rights.

The Native Collection

The design had to encapsulate the spirit of our homeland, our landmarks that speak of our identity, tell our story, and the story of our land, and share it with the world.

You mentioned that designing this collection amidst the current devastation of Gaza was a motivation for you. How do the extreme challenges you face in Gaza influence your art and design work?

Honestly, life in Gaza is full of challenges, but these challenges give me motivation and strength. When I see the destruction and pain around us, I feel a great responsibility to show the beauty and spirit of our people through my designs. I think of every piece as a message to the world, saying that despite everything, we can create beauty and preserve our heritage. Painful and difficult circumstances push me to create more, to express hope and resilience in every thread and colour. Gaza teaches me how to be stronger and transform sadness into creativity that touches hearts and reaches the entire world.

Can you talk about the importance of art as a form of resistance and resilience for you and your community in Gaza?

For us in Gaza, art is not just a means of expression; it is our spirit and voice that rises above adversity. When we draw or design, we share our story with the world; we say that despite all the destruction and siege, there is still hope and beauty. Art is our act of resistance. Every colour and every line are a cry that says we are here, living and dreaming. We use art to convey our feelings, dreams, and resilience. It brings us together, strengthens us, and gives us hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Art is resistance, it is love, it is hope. In every painting and every piece, we express our unbending spirit.