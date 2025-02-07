Dubai: Supermodel Adriana Lima shines on the runway for Manish Malhotra

Dubai Fashion Week just wrapped up its Autumn/Winter 2025-26 edition, and if there’s one thing we know for sure—it’s that bling is officially back. And who better to make that statement than Manish Malhotra himself? The legendary Indian designer, known for his opulent Bollywood costumes and extravagant bridal couture, put on a spectacular show, marking one year since the launch of his Dubai store.

In recent years, the biannual Dubai Fashion Week has established itself as the magnum opus of couture, infused with the energy and pulse of the city. Each season, designers bring their finest creations, inspired by the silhouettes and hues of the Arab world, and each edition only gets grander, glitzier, and more global.

This time, Manish Malhotra took centre stage at Dubai Design District (d3) with a collection that was nothing short of a visual feast. In true Dubai fashion, opulence took centre stage, with sequins, crystals, and extravagant embellishments making a powerful comeback.

Whether it was power suits dripping in metallic accents or shimmering fabrics, there was a noticeable blend of modest fashion elements—such as high necklines and flowing drapes—with contemporary, form-fitting designs that highlight South Asian craftsmanship.

Ladies, if you were contemplating whether to go all out for Eid or the next wedding season, consider this your sign!

A front row full of stars

Of course, what’s a Manish Malhotra show without a star-studded front row? Sitting right at the heart of the action were some of Bollywood’s biggest names—Karan Johar, the designer’s long-time collaborator and friend, Malaika Arora, Vijay Varma, and Sanjay Dutt. Joining them was new Bollywood sensation Rasha Thadani, who recently made her acting debut in Azaad.

Dubai's own weren't far behind either. The cast of Dubai Bling—Farhana Bodi, Danya Almulla, and Loujain—also turned heads as they took their front row seats. If the show wasn't already a spectacle, Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima took to the runway as the ultimate showstopper, joined by Valery Kaufman, for closing Malhotra's 'World Collection: Dubai' show. With each edition, Dubai Fashion Week continues to leave no stone unturned in solidifying its place as the region's fashion capital, giving local designers a global platform and attracting top international names to showcase their artistry. So, if this season was anything to go by, we can only imagine what's coming next!