Dubai Fashion Week 2024: Deme By Gabriella brings Autumn-Winter chic to the city

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 1:37 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 1:38 PM

When designer-model-actress Gabriella Demetriades decided to start her own fashion brand, Deme By Gabriella, in 2012, she already knew who she’d be designing for: the brave, confident woman.

“Our aesthetic is slinky and chic , it has a very definitive identity and it’s for a woman that doesn’t want to shy away from being the centre of attention or from standing out. Our woman is powerful, interesting and fun, and our clothes are perfect for any special occasion,” explains Demetriades, who brought her latest Autumn-Winter line to Dubai Fashion Week (DFW)'s SS25 session.

DFW drew talented designers from across the globe between September 1 and September 7. Among the fashion stars that were featured were Amjad Khalil, Angelo Estera and Roberto Cavalli.

For Demetriades, who is known for designs that suit every size, the brand is all about making women feel like the best version of themselves, no matter the occasion. “I’m very passionate about dressing women for their special days… I love seeing women choose deme over and over again for these moments,” she explains.