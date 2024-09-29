Fame King Sheeraz Hasan connects with King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA 2024

Transforming coffee culture in the country, this initiative is creating a personalised hub for aficionados on the go
Fame king Sheeraz Hasan connected with “Baadshah of Bollywood”Shah Rukh Khan on the sidelines of media interactions at International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.
Self-made media mogul Sheeraz Hasan, known for his transformation of Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Justin Bieber, and others into Hollywood A-listers, global icons, and billionaire entrepreneurs, his focus is now set on Indian cinema to thrust it further into the international spotlight.
Sheeraz lent his flair to the event by promoting it across the wide spectrum of media and social media platforms worldwide in realtime and further catapulting the global impact of the event to billions of people online.
His ability to draw attention from elite Hollywood, Bollywood and Middle East personalities ensured this celebration was a worldwide phenomenon of epic scale.
Furthermore, Sheeraz saw this event as the perfect time to introduce his Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai platforms, expected to change the world of entertainment. These tools are set to redefine, conquer, and disrupt with their Text-to-Video, generation of the breed of superstars through AI, and many more over-the-top functionalities. More details will be revealed by the Fame King himself, but one thing is certain—these platforms will give new meaning to the word “revolutionary.”
As IIFA honored icons such as Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor, Sheeraz’s presence ensured Indian cinema attracted new fans from Hollywood, the Middle East, and every corner of the globe.
This year’s IIFA, held at the Etihad Arena, saw Sheeraz Hasan contributing his expertise as the top fame strategist in the world. His involvement adds an over-the-top ostentatiousness and flashiness to the occasion, ensured the eyes of the world were fixed on Yas Island this September.
Fame king Sheeraz Hasan says IIFA 2024 will reach over 1 billion fans around the world
