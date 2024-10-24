Exciting happenings in the UAE

Wondering what’s new and exciting in the UAE at the moment? Here’s a list of some cherry-picked fun things!

Halloween Spooktacular at Starfish Kids Club

Get ready for a hauntingly fun day filled with spooky face painting, exciting treasure hunts, and epic costume dress-ups! Join us for a thrilling Halloween adventure where little ghouls and goblins come to play. It’s a day of fun, frights, and unforgettable surprises - don’t miss the spookiest celebration ever!

Date and Time – 31st October Full Day

Location - Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette Business Lunch Offer

Elevate your midday dining experience with Le Gourmet’s new Business Lunch menu, available from Monday to Friday, 12 PM to 4 PM at Galeries Lafayette, Dubai Mall. Priced at an incredible Dh80 per person, this gourmet selection offers a tantalizing array of dishes, perfect for a delicious break during a busy day.

Guests can indulge in a variety of starters such as the refreshing Fattoush Salad or Dynamite Shrimp. Main course options include the succulent Tandoori Chicken, marinated in traditional spices, or Smoked Salmon & Avocado Tartine with mixed seeds. To complement the meal, diners can choose from a range of beverages, including Lemon Iced Tea or Peach Iced Tea. And for those with a sweet tooth, the menu features delectable desserts such as a classic Tiramisu to round off the meal. These are just a few of the delicious offerings available on the Business Lunch menu, with more dishes to explore and savour.

Date and Time – Monday to Friday, 12 to 4 PM

Location - Galeries Lafayette, Dubai Mall

Boons Halloween Brunch Special

Put on your best costume and join us for a spook-tacular brunch like no other! Enjoy a hauntingly delicious spread, themed drinks, and eerie entertainment that’ll keep you on your toes. Come for the fun, stay for the fright-it’s the Halloween party you won’t want to miss

Date and Time – 26th October 1 to 4 PM

Location - Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

OliOli® 7 Years of Joyful Discovery

OliOli®, Dubai’s beloved destination for imaginative play and family fun, proudly celebrates 7 years of igniting curiosity, creativity, and joyful learning. To celebrate this milestone, OliOli® is excited to launch OliOli® Conversations—a platform designed to engage their vibrant community, give back to their supporters, and inspire creativity. Through a series of talks and workshops with thought leaders, educators, and innovators, OliOli® Conversations will offer unique opportunities for the community to learn, collaborate, and spark ideas that can drive positive change. Find out more about the upcoming conversations at: olioli.ae/olioli-conversations. Date and Time – 25th October Location – OliOli, Al Quoz Spook-tacular Halloween Brunch at Anise at InterContinental Dubai Festival City Anise, located at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, is geared up for a series of thrilling celebrations for Halloween. On October 26th, 2024, Anise will transform into a Halloween wonderland, offering a spook-tacular brunch complete with creatively themed dishes, live cooking stations, and indulgent desserts that promise to surprise and delight guests of all ages. Anise’s brunch will feature eight live cooking stations showcasing international flavors, from appetizers to desserts, each presented with a creative Halloween twist. Families and friends can enjoy a lively atmosphere with face painting, live music, and the option of terrace seating, perfect for soaking in the cooler October weather while admiring the stunning views of the Dubai skyline. Date and Time - October 26th, 2024

Location- Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City