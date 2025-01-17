Dubai's tryst with Eastern European flavour

On a bustling weekday, Chalet Berezka, perched atop the Nakheel Mall rooftop in Palm Jumeirah, is buzzing. A glamorous crowd, immersive shows and sleek modern interiors adorned with traditional Russian motifs — think birch trees and Khokhloma patterns — make the venue a welcome addition to the Palm's already vibrant fine dining scene. A restaurant with a dinner show isn’t exactly novel, especially in Dubai’s OTT food-scape, but what catches your eye is its menu. Amid international favourites, dishes like Herring salad, Rabbit Pelmeni, Borodinsky bread (black bread), Syrniki and Pirozhki command attention. These offerings, though not unfamiliar to food lovers with global palates, reflect a growing appetite in Dubai for Russian, Eastern European and Balkan cuisines — or more broadly, the flavours of the former Soviet Union.

As any foodie would vouch, Dubai's dining scene has always been a melting pot of global flavours. But over the last couple of years, it has taken a slow but steady turn towards a whole new part of Europe. From tony venues on The Palm and Al Wasl Road to cosy eateries tucked away in Jumeirah Lake Towers, a growing number of restaurants are offering Eastern European menus — long underrepresented in an otherwise busy culinary scene.

Chef Evgeny Belogorlov of Chalet Berezka, is proud of this emerging trend. With experience in restaurants like Moscow's Rybka and Poyekhali and Osh in the UK, Belogorlov believes that Russian food is finally gaining its well-deserved spot under the Dubai sun as international guests become increasingly open to exploring new dishes. "Our aim is to introduce people to Russian culture and cuisine, immersing them in the atmosphere of a traditional feast,” he says, highlighting the cultural richness and historical influences woven into these dishes.

With Dubai and its nearly 20,000 establishments firmly establishing themselves among the world’s hottest gastronomic hotspots, it’s no surprise to see Khachapuri, Khinkali and Borscht co-exist alongside sushis, roasts and pastas. What makes it newsworthy, however, is the rapid growth of the cuisine in a relatively short time.

Several factors drive this shift. Foremost among them is the surge in tourism from Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and similar nations. These visitors often seek out familiar tastes when abroad, creating demand for Eastern European dining options in Dubai. Dana Chamma, marketing director of Tigrus Restaurant Holding, which operates Shvili (specialising in Georgian food) says, "Tourists often look for a taste of home while abroad, and this demand creates opportunities for F&B operators."

The reverse also holds true. As travel to these regions increases — spurred by simplified visa processes, better connectivity and robust marketing — well-travelled Dubaiites return with a taste for the Instagrammable flavours they discover on their holiday. Upon their return from Tblisi, Baku or Moscow, they are open to seeking out the meals they tried there.

The other, more significant factor is the expatriate population in Dubai, particularly Russian-speaking residents. "That’s enough of an audience for popular Russian restaurants," says Alexandr Fedotov, founder of Plumpy, a Russian-owned eatery that calls itself a ‘signature cuisine’ restaurant. This means the menu takes traditional recipes from the former Soviet Union and Europe and gives them a new interpretation. “When we talk of Russian cuisine, we really mean the cuisine of the former Soviet Union. So apart from Russia, we have cuisines from Belarus, Ukraine, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Georgia, all intertwined and creating something unique and diverse,” he adds.

The influx of Russian expats and tourists aside, experts like Chamma point to local diners’ growing culinary curiosity and Dubai’s expanding F&B market. “As the city continues to embrace diverse cuisines, there is space for niche markets like Russian or Georgian eateries to thrive alongside mainstream options,” she notes.

Interestingly, established restaurants are also evolving to meet this demand. Take Pechka at Trident Grand Mall, which began as a delivery service in 2020 offering Russian pies. Due to rising popularity, Pechka quickly transitioned into a full-fledged restaurant, now boasting over 100 dishes. This year, the brand opened a cosy café in Dubai Marina, complete with a mini-library and Russian-inspired decor. Inessa Voskanian, head of marketing and PR at Pechka, says, "We’ve even noticed interest from Arabic-speaking customers. It's inspiring to see how food bridges cultures," she says.

Across town, Suvoroff, a 16-year-old Russian eatery, recently expanded with a new branch at Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa in Jumeirah, in addition to its two locations at JBR and Damac Hills Mall. Like his counterparts, Sergey Kabenok, founder of Suvoroff restaurants, acknowledges the growing appetite for the cuisine but also offers a more grounded perspective: “Russian food is gaining popularity, but mainly among former Soviet Union expats, and Europeans from Eastern Europe, Germany and Switzerland." In other words, it may take time for broader demographics to fully embrace the cuisine.

Fedotov echoes this sentiment, adding that while Russian tourists may enjoy sampling local fare during short visits, long-term residents crave the comfort of familiar tastes. "Russian locals in Dubai are very good at spreading the word about good Russian restaurants," he adds.

The question then is: Can these restaurants become as ubiquitous as Thai, Italian or Japanese eateries? According to Fedotov, success hinges on quality and focus. Differentiating between Russian-owned fine-dining establishments like Luna and Sakhalin, and more traditional eateries, he stresses the importance of focus, high quality food and creating a memorable experience. "When we entered the Dubai market, we asked a local Emirati: should we try to cook Arabic food? We were told, 'absolutely not.' Do what you do best and make it the best you can," he says. “If you invest 100 per cent focus and effort for three years, you'll have a wow effect."

Perhaps the answer lies in the age-old Dubai formula — of assimilation and innovation. For instance, Chaihona, launched in 2023, combines Eastern European classics with Mediterranean, Arabic and Asian influences, offering a modern take on traditional flavours. “Eastern European cuisine was relatively underrepresented in Dubai when we launched,” says Artemiy Vasilchuk, CEO of Vasilchuki Restaurant Group ME that owns Chaihona. “Now, its rich diversity and comfort appeal are gaining a broader audience which prompted us to open a new branch in The Greens. What was once a very traditional cuisine is now being blended with other popular cuisines and adapted to create whole new dishes inspired by time-tested Eastern European recipes.”