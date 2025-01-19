Dubai’s top culinary and entertainment highlights this season

Dive into a world of unique culinary adventures and unforgettable experiences this season with some of Dubai’s most vibrant destinations. So, whether it’s mouthwatering meals, family fun, or beachfront bliss, these hotspots promise memories to cherish. Discover all the details below and plan your next outing today!

Take a Crack at Seafood Street Food’s Crab Fest Share Pot

Seafood Street Food in Dubai’s Motor City has launched the Crab Fest Share Pot, a must-try for families, foodies, and seafood lovers. Featuring 12 pieces of wild-caught blue crab for just Dh95, paired with a choice of six flavorful sauces like Cajun, masala, and Singaporean chili, this shareable feast has quickly become a sensation. Perfect for creating table-side memories, the vibrant restaurant offers a laid-back, family-friendly vibe with affordable, high-quality seafood. Experience the magic of the Crab Fest Share Pot at Joud Boulevard, Motor City.

For bookings call +971 4 558 3592 for reservations.

Last Chance to Experience the UAE’s Most Enchanting Winter Destination at OliOli

Experience the enchantment of OliOli®’s Magical Winterland before it’s gone! Open until 16th February, this whimsical destination in Dubai features the UAE’s largest miniature winter village, complete with snowy mountains, Northern Lights projections, and magical elf activities. Perfect for families, children can enjoy creative challenges like gift wrapping with oven mitts, designing snowy landscapes, and making winter tales in the Stop Motion Animation Booths. Included with PLUS tickets starting at Dh169, this one-of-a-kind experience promises cherished memories.

For bookings visit www.olioli.ae/magical-winterland or follow @olioliuae on Instagram!

Unwind, Dine, and Celebrate at UBK

Unwind and indulge at UBK with two exciting events. From January 16 to February 15, the Street Food Celebration – Tacos offers a creative twist on classic tacos with a variety of bold and traditional flavors served à la carte. For a relaxed weekend vibe, the Saturday Flash Feast lets you enjoy UBK’s signature dishes at 50% off, every Saturday from 12 PM to 3 PM, perfect for sharing with friends and family.

For bookings, call +971 4 438 0064 or visit UBK’s Instagram page.

Rohini – Where Tradition Meets Contemporary Glam Experience the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary glam at Rohini with an array of themed nights. Every Wednesday, immerse yourself in the vibrant beats of Bollywood Night with unlimited beverages and live DJ entertainment for Dh99 per person from 9 PM to 12 AM. Thursdays are for celebrating Ladies Night, featuring a two-course meal for Dh129 per lady from 6 PM to 11 PM. On Sundays, Kebab Night delights guests with a buy-one-get-one offer on select kebabs from 6 PM to 11 PM. Hospitality professionals can enjoy Hotelier Night every Monday, with 30% off food and drinks or select beverages for Dh25 from 12 PM to 12 AM. For bookings, call +971 4 438 0064 or visit Rohini’s Instagram page. Riva Beach Club Kicks Off 2025 with Exciting Weekly Offers and Experiences This January, escape to Riva Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah, where relaxation, entertainment, and culinary indulgence blend seamlessly with stunning beachfront views. Palm Jumeirah residents can enjoy 50% off the food menu every Monday, while Ladies Day offers exclusive beach access for Dh75 with a complimentary appetizer on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Laugh away your Thursday evenings with Comedy Nights at Dh99, or join alternating Quiz and Bingo Nights on Fridays for fun and prizes. Fridays also feature Live BBQ Nights with pool access, and Sundays bring the Shoreline Escape Lunch with a 3-course menu and pool access starting at Dh199. Keep the weekend vibes alive on Saturdays with live beats from DJ Nirosh from 2 PM to 6 PM. For bookings and more information, contact +971 4 430 9466