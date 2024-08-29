Dubai: Zimbabwean family taps passion for events for business

Nomagugu Moyo, Nomagugu Matshazi, Thenji Moyo and Shamiso Malvas.

Zimbabweans take great pride in preserving familial bonds and community ties. Perhaps that’s why it wasn’t so suprising a thought for three sisters and their neice to start a business together.

Thenji Moyo, Nomagugu Moyo, Nomagugu Matshazi, and Shamiso Malvas — who are members of the same family — decided to launch their business, Moyoco Events, in Dubai, registering it in IFZA Freezone.

The idea was to build a team that could help people celebrate their milestone moments and special occasions with spectacular events.

“Our team of experienced event planners are passionate about creating unforgettable experiences for you and your guests. We help you bring your event to life! And our mission statement is, celebrating with us,” said co-founder Thenji, a British-born Zimbabwean lawyer who is well into her forties.

She has lived in the UAE for 13 years and is a seasoned partner in a busy international law firm. She co-founded the events business with her younger sister.

In the legal world, Thenji often finds herself at the centre of organising legal events in the corporate world, such as a ladies’ golf day and other networking moments.

A love for events

Moyoco Events was founded with a deep-rooted passion for bringing people together, a love for events that was passed down from one generation to the next, says South African/Zimbabwean, Nomagugu.

Nomagugu, in her 30s, is a teacher by profession. Noma — as she is called — has exceptional organisational skills which are useful in the business and she finds herself often tasked with MC duties at weddings and corporate events on account of her passion for public speaking.

“We come from a large extended family and our late father had a natural talent for hosting memorable gatherings. Whether it was a family celebration or a community event, he always found joy in creating moments in unique ways that mattered. We felt the joy we encountered from special moments, a gift that we wanted to share,” said Noma.

“This passion became the foundation of Moyoco Events, with a focus on creativity, attention to detail, and a commitment to excellence as we strive to make every event unique and as special as the people who attend. From big birthday celebrations and engagements to corporate functions, our goal is to craft unique experiences that are not just seen, but felt,” added Noma.

Nomagugu, the creative director of Moyoco Events is in her late 20s. She is the niece of the co-founders. Noma has a natural talent for creativity and is passionate about event décor, balloon arrangements and planning unique experiences by sharing innovative ideas.

Nomagugu Moyo, Nomagugu Matshazi, Thenji Moyo and Shamiso Malvas.

“At Moyoco Events, we believe that every event tells a unique story, and we are here to help you tell yours in the most unforgettable way,” said Nomagugu.

Shamiso Malvas, Zimbabwean/South African, is a full-time legal secretary, and a cousin of the co-founders, volunteering her free time to network and foster relationships that help to grow the business.