Dr. Bara Maty: Leading the way in non-surgical facelifts in the UAE

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 5:52 PM

In the rapidly evolving world of cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Bara Maty, dermatologist, and the Medical Director at CosmeSurge, is recognised as an expert in non-surgical facelifts in the UAE. With over six years of experience, Dr. Maty has been at the forefront of the thread-lift revolution, offering patients an alternative to traditional surgical procedures. Her approach is simple: deliver natural, long-lasting results with minimal downtime.

“Many patients don’t want surgery,” Dr. Maty explains. “For some, fillers make the face appear larger, and Botox alone isn’t enough. That’s where threads come in.”

So how does it work? Thread lifts use dissolvable threads inserted under the skin to gently lift and tighten the face. But what sets this procedure apart is its ability to stimulate collagen production. The threads contain hyaluronic acid, a substance known for its moisturising properties and ability to promote healing. This combination rejuvenates the skin, delivering a more youthful appearance over time.

"Threads don’t just lift, Dr. Maty emphasises. "They also rejuvenate the skin by promoting collagen production, which gives longer-lasting, natural results."

The procedure is ideal for individuals who want to address sagging skin, mild to moderate wrinkles, and loss of volume in the face. Patients typically see full results within a month, and the recovery time is only about two days, with swelling that may last up to five days.

While the benefits are clear, Dr. Maty also stresses that not everyone is a candidate for thread lifts. “Patients with excessive skin sagging or significant loss of collagen and muscle tone may not see optimal results with threads,” she notes. For these patients, surgical options may be more appropriate.

Additionally, thread lifts are not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women or individuals with certain autoimmune disorders that may cause the body to reject the threads.

“The key is choosing the right patient,” Dr. Maty says. “It’s not just about lifting the face but finding someone whose skin and collagen levels will respond well to the treatment.”