Dr. Bara Maty: Leading the way in non-surgical facelifts in the UAE

The event promises to be a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and growth
In the rapidly evolving world of cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Bara Maty, dermatologist, and the Medical Director at CosmeSurge, is recognised as an expert in non-surgical facelifts in the UAE. With over six years of experience, Dr. Maty has been at the forefront of the thread-lift revolution, offering patients an alternative to traditional surgical procedures. Her approach is simple: deliver natural, long-lasting results with minimal downtime.
“Many patients don’t want surgery,” Dr. Maty explains. “For some, fillers make the face appear larger, and Botox alone isn’t enough. That’s where threads come in.”
So how does it work? Thread lifts use dissolvable threads inserted under the skin to gently lift and tighten the face. But what sets this procedure apart is its ability to stimulate collagen production. The threads contain hyaluronic acid, a substance known for its moisturising properties and ability to promote healing. This combination rejuvenates the skin, delivering a more youthful appearance over time.
"Threads don’t just lift, Dr. Maty emphasises. "They also rejuvenate the skin by promoting collagen production, which gives longer-lasting, natural results."
The procedure is ideal for individuals who want to address sagging skin, mild to moderate wrinkles, and loss of volume in the face. Patients typically see full results within a month, and the recovery time is only about two days, with swelling that may last up to five days.
While the benefits are clear, Dr. Maty also stresses that not everyone is a candidate for thread lifts. “Patients with excessive skin sagging or significant loss of collagen and muscle tone may not see optimal results with threads,” she notes. For these patients, surgical options may be more appropriate.
Additionally, thread lifts are not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women or individuals with certain autoimmune disorders that may cause the body to reject the threads.
“The key is choosing the right patient,” Dr. Maty says. “It’s not just about lifting the face but finding someone whose skin and collagen levels will respond well to the treatment.”
With prices ranging from Dh6,000 to Dh20,000, thread lifts provide an affordable, minimally invasive option for those looking for facial rejuvenation without the risks and downtime of surgery.
As the technology evolves, Dr. Maty has remained at the cutting edge. She says the trend toward non-invasive procedures began with permanent threads over 20 years ago. However, “The new threads give better collagen stimulation and lifting power,” she explains. “It’s safer and more effective than filler for many patients.”
For patients seeking a refreshed, natural look without the drastic changes of surgery, Dr. Maty believes thread lifts are the future of facial rejuvenation. “It’s the safest, most natural way to achieve the lift people want,” she concludes.
ALSO READ:
The event promises to be a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and growth
While it appears to be harmless, it’s best to avoid testing it out intentionally
But, it’s time to do away with defining groups by generation
In a world where tradition often dictates the roles women play, Zamzam and Ghala Al Hammadi, guided by their lionhearted mother Nada Al Nuaymi, are shaping the future of Arab women in combat sports
The duo brings Nigeria’s rich culture and operates out of two continents with a head office in the UAE and its branch offices in Abuja and Lagos
How Tanzanian-born Emirati woman Dr Hardika Asser is breaking the glass ceiling
Mall has partnered with ViacomCBS Networks International and EventBox t
A research shows that Dubai is among the top cities known for its vibrant late-night food culture