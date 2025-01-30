Dr Abraham Verghese, the author of 'The Covenant of Water', on what it means to navigate faith and reason

Most of us have our ideologies firmly rooted in the binaries of faith and reason. But real life is never quite that black-and-white. When things in life don’t make sense, we tend to hold on to beliefs and lean on reason at the same time. Dr Abraham Verghese’s writing goes deeper into this very complexity of the human condition. An infectious disease physician, Verghese has closely witnessed what suffering truly entails, and how illnesses are violation of the spirit — a reason why in The Covenant of Water, his fourth book, he delves deeper into how our wounds shape us, how suffering makes way for resilience.

The story begins with a 12-year-old girl in Kerala (who’d later be called Big Ammachi) marrying a 40-year-old man, and learning that the family has been witnessing the drowning of at least one member in every generation under rather suspicious circumstances. Spanning three generations, and hence spotlighting how trauma shapes us, The Covenant of Water has received accolades. Even Oprah Winfrey gave the novel her vote of confidence as she went on to discuss the book with Verghese in a five-part series of podcasts. With the writer all set to attend Emirates Airline Festival of Literature this week, we spoke to him about the epic novel that took 14 years for him to write.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

What did your childhood look like?

I was born in Ethiopia, of Indian parents. It is a familiar scenario to many expatriate children living anywhere: you are in a different culture, but your parents manage to keep a good part of your Indian culture alive, including through a circle of Indian friends. A child becomes a bit of a hybrid as a result. In my case, [I was going] to an English language school and thinking in English, while your parents might speak to each other and to you in Malayalam, and I was also more fluent than them in Amharic. They encouraged reading and I was a great reader.

You talk about the difference between cure and healing, and how doctors can heal by connecting more deeply with patients and their families. Does it come at an emotional cost for doctors? Is writing a part of that healing practice for you?

The “ministry of healing” is an old-fashioned term for what we do. Much has changed in our profession, but some things are essential and unchanged since antiquity: the need to listen, to examine carefully and localise the disease on the body and not just in the chart, or on an image far away, or a biopsy report, or a lab number; and to care and with luck bring some comfort even when we cannot reverse the disease. To me all that is necessary. Easily dispensed cures are great but rare. And even cures require one to also heal. We see this most clearly when we or our loved ones are ill; we know the kind of care we want them to receive.

It took you 14 years to write The Covenant of Water. What did it mean to live with the characters for so long?

I had hoped to be more efficient with this novel than with my last (Cutting for Stone), which was eight years in the making! Before I started, I sketched an elaborate architectural plan on a whiteboard in my living room, a roadmap of the main events and characters. But the trouble is that once I started writing, when I put characters into stressful situations, I would realise as I wrote that they would not do what I had planned. So, I would have to edit or even redraw the whiteboard. I am now resigned to the fact that I am the sort of writer who discovers my story through the actual writing. I wish it were not so. And yes, living with characters that long makes them unforgettable.

How does empathy for human condition as a physician translate into empathy for characters when you wear your writer’s hat?

I am not sure you need to be a physician or any particular profession for that; indeed, all you need is to be human to have empathy. And if you don’t care about your characters, don’t empathise for the human condition, your characters become caricatures and don’t rise off the page.

As a man of science, how do you navigate belief when writing?

My belief doesn’t really enter the picture. In a novel, I am trying to be true to the belief of the characters that I have invented, or to the people or culture I model them on. My goal is always a good story well-told. For the recent book, I was trying to accurately portray the palpable faith of the St. Thomas Christians of that era, people like both my grandmothers. For them, God and religion got them through life. They lived partly in the material world and quite substantially in the realm of what isn’t seen but was just as real to them. Both women were inspiring and quietly heroic. Each of them lost an adolescent son — one to typhoid and another to rabies — yet they soldiered on. So, it was my understanding of that kind of belief and my successfully depicting it that mattered.

The Covenant of Water dwells on medical mystery. Not too long ago, the world lived with the mystery of a virus and the havoc it unfolded. What does living with a medical mystery teach us about the human condition?

I think Covid and other plagues teach us that we have short memories. As Camus says in La Peste (The Plague): “Everybody knows that pestilences have a way of recurring in the world; yet somehow we find it hard to believe in ones that crash down on our heads from a blue sky. There have been as many plagues as wars in history; yet always plagues and wars take people equally by surprise.”

We were caught flat-footed by Covid. We should not have been. It is about to happen again with avian flu, and if anything we are less prepared.

So the human condition is alas not one of progressive advances of a learned society, but regression to old mistakes again and again.

What was the idea behind keeping Big Ammachi, easily one of the most memorable characters, largely nameless?

She arrives as a nobody, a blank canvas in the new family. When her stepson adoringly calls her Big Ammachi (though she is a tiny woman) it is a moment of high praise and definition of her role in the family. The young matriarch has arrived.

Also, the setting of my novel is bigger than any one character in the book. Geography is both a character and a determiner of your destiny. The geography of my novel is distinctive: Kerala is a narrow coastal strip of territory wedged between a mountain range and the Arabian Sea. Forty-four rivers run down to the sea, branching to form a lattice work of ponds, canals, lagoons, lakes, and backwaters, like a giant circulatory system, a highway. There is a recurring trope in the novel, "All water is connected." For most people in Kerala, water is like air, and they swim before they walk. I think geography affects destiny and some element of this affects the people of the land who are bright, mobile, quick, connected to each other in large and small networks. The novel received great love and appreciation from Oprah Winfrey, who did a five-part series on the book. What did such an endorsement mean for the writer in you? It was huge. Oprah has brought more people to books than anyone I know. The fact that she loved my book and crusaded for it with such love made all the difference. You have often expressed your love for tomes. What inspires you to invest in epic stories at a time when attention spans are shortening rapidly? As mortal beings, the novel is the only instrument I know of that can expand time: you pick up a novel and are transported to another world and you live three generations on different continents, survive wars and plagues . . . and when you put the book down, it is Tuesday! That magic is what draws me to read epic novels and to have the ambition to write them. As a doctor, do you consider writing fiction as an escape as opposed to penning non-fiction? No. They are both forms of truth-telling, fiction more than non-fiction. Camus said, fiction is the lie that tells the truth about how the world lives; it is why I read fiction. It is why I write. To drill down to a kind of truth that is otherwise hard to reach.