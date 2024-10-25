Diwali 2024: Beauty trends for the season

As the golden leaves begin to fall and the crisp autumn air settles in, there’s no better time to revamp your beauty routine. While the catwalks and red carpets have offered us a sneak peek into the upcoming trends, this fall, it’s all about striking a balance

between effortless chic and bold statements. From skin that looks like it’s lit from within to a revival of '90s nostalgia, the season is brimming with fresh looks that you’ll

want to incorporate into your everyday glam. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the key beauty and make-up trends for this fall — tried, tested, and worn by the most stylish celebrities in both Hollywood and Bollywood.

Angelic Light Eyes

An emerging trend this fall is ‘angelic light eye’, a softer, more ethereal take on the traditional smoky or bold eye make-up. Inspired by the angelic, otherworldly looks seen at recent red carpet events, this trend focuses on using pale metallics, soft shimmers, and subtle highlighter shades to create a dreamy, open-eyed effect.

At the Venice Film Festival 2024, Florence Pugh dazzled with her silver-shimmered lids, designed by Alex Babsky, who used Pat McGrath’s Mothership Palette for that celestial sparkle. Likewise, at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, Jodie Comer embraced this look, with make-up artist Nikki DeRoest using Chanel’s Ombre Première eyeshadow in Silver Screen to give her that light-reflective, angelic glow.

To get the look, opt for light-reflective eyeshadows in pale pinks, silvers, or champagnes. Apply a subtle shimmer to the inner corners of the eyes to open them up, and add a swipe of Dior’s Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara for lengthened, fluttery lashes.

Radiant Complexions: Glow from the Inside Out

Nothing says I’ve got my life together like radiant skin that looks as though you’ve just had the best facial of your life. Radiant complexions are back in full force, and trust me, this is one trend we should all be getting on board with. As much as we’d love to believe it’s all about genetics, a flawless glow is often down to the right products — and a touch of savvy skincare magic.

Look no further than Hailey Beiber and Zendaya, who graced the 2023 Emmy Awards with luminous, hydrated skin courtesy of Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation. Or Jennifer Lopez, a walking beacon of glow at the 2023 Met Gala, thanks to the wizardry of Mary Phillips and her arsenal of Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish Highlighter Balm Duo.

The secret to achieving this trend? Think beyond make-up. Hydrating primers, lightweight foundations, and serums that lock in moisture are the real MVPs. A good rule of thumb? Always go for moisturising primers like Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base. Radiance is the new foundation, darling.

Bold Lips, Minimal Face: Because one bold speaks for the rest

Gone are the days when a full face of make-up was required to make a statement. This season, it’s all about letting your lips do the talking. Bold, vampy lip shades in deep reds, plums, and even ombré effects are here to steal the show, paired with a barely-there complexion for maximum impact.

Take Taylor Swift’s striking red lip and next to no other makeup. Her go-to? Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick. Not to be outdone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads at the Met Gala with a rich berry lip from NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in ‘Dragon Girl’, proving once again that you don’t need to cake on make-up to make an entrance.

Pro tip: When going bold on the lips, keep the rest of your face minimal—think a subtle glow, a hint of blush, and some mascara to pull it all together.

Peach Tones: Summer looks don’t slip away easy

Thanks to Pantone’s announcement of Peach Fuzz as the colour of the year, peach tones are everywhere, and it’s not hard to see why. This universally flattering hue works wonders for a fresh, flushed look, making it ideal for both cheeks and eyes.

Celebrities like Jenna Ortega have embraced this trend with full enthusiasm, rocking peach blush and eyeshadow at the Los Angeles premiere of Finestkind. Likewise, Alia Bhatt has been spotted sporting peach tones on multiple occasions, with NARS Orgasm Blush being a go-to product.