Craig David’s TS5 to debut in Armenia

Prepare for a night of unforgettable energy as the legendary Craig David brings his acclaimed TS5 show to Armenia for the first time. Known for its electric mix of DJ beats, live vocals, and dynamic performance, TS5 is more than just a concert, it’s a revolutionary live music experience.

Event Details:

•Who: Craig David

•What: TS5 Live Show

•When: Monday, December 2nd, 2024

•Where: Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, Yerevan, Armenia

From iconic chart-toppers like “7 Days,” “Fill Me In,” and “Walking Away” to today’s hottest tracks, Craig David is set to bring the heat. Experience his signature style as he masterfully blends R&B, hip-hop, and house, creating a pulsating atmosphere that promises to electrify.

This landmark event marks Craig David’s first-ever performance in Armenia and in the region, introducing a new dimension of live entertainment. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, this is a performance you won’t want to miss.