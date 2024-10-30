Celebrate Diwali with talabat

Make the most of the festive spirit with talabat's incredible Diwali Deals, featuring irresistible discounts on a wide range of items, from household essentials to snacks, baked goods, and much more









talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, invites you to celebrate the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali, with a variety of exciting offers.

If you're in search of the perfect sweet treats, thoughtful gifts to show your loved ones how much you appreciate them, or festive feasts, talabat has you covered - delivered right to your doorstep in record time.

Celebrating Diwali at home this year? Enjoy a wide selection of delicious Indian dishes from popular restaurants like Puranmal and Shree Gangour Sweets, among many others.

Make the most of the festive spirit with talabat's fantastic Diwali Deals, offering up to 40 per cent off full menu discounts at top Indian restaurants. Indulge in your favourite dishes and festive treats without missing a moment of the celebration, no matter where you choose to enjoy this joyous occasion.

Looking for a stunning array of fragrant flowers? Explore collections from Black Petals Flowers, Ferns N Petals, and GrandRose, with an extra 50 per cent off at select vendors.

For gifts, share the spirit of Diwali with talabat's exclusive BloomingBox collection, featuring unique floral hampers from Forrey & Galland and My Govinda's - perfect for celebrating the festival of lights.

Additionally, brighten your Diwali celebrations with talabat Mart, which offers a specially curated selection of Indian delights, grocery essentials, and all the little details you need for a truly spectacular Diwali celebration in Dubai. Don't forget to check out talabat Mart's Diwali Greetings collection, featuring great deals on everything from household essentials to snacks, baked goods, and more.

Download the talabat app to celebrate Diwali with your loved ones until November 7. Plus, talabat Mart will deliver your groceries as part of their Diwali campaign until November 2.