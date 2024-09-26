British expat in Dubai: 'Look after the pennies and the pounds take care of themselves'

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 2:10 PM

British expatriate Louise Heatley has been in the UAE for 28 years, moving to Dubai in April 1996 long before some of the city’s most iconic sights had even been built. It has been a huge time for growth in a city she says has an ‘anything is possible’ attitude. Now celebrating her 50th year, the owner and managing director of Exclusive Links Real Estate Brokers has seen the Emirate go from strength to strength.

If you had to use one word to describe money what would it be?

Resource.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, there are two sides to your coin. One side you bring opportunities, deliver dreams and offer comfort and security. On the other side you bring manipulation and segregation. Your true power is unlocked when combined with life values of humility, and kindness.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

Respectful. I value all it can deliver but understand it can be here today, and gone tomorrow.

How was this relationship formed?

I have been working since I was 16, and I attribute my financial independence to my own efforts and decisions. Success doesn't come without failure, and I've experienced many highs and lows in my life. There are no quick fixes, I always plan for the best and prepare for the worst.

What lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

“Look after the pennies and the pounds take care of themselves”. She taught me that you must start somewhere and build.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

I rarely discuss personal money matters with friends to avoid discomfort or comparisons, and I respect their privacy. However, I am open to offering support and sharing my experiences if asked. In business, I am fortunate to have a partner with whom I can openly discuss the company's financial position.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

I have learned the most about financial management through my experiences with both highs and lows.

Has living in the UAE changed your relationship with money or wealth?

Living in the UAE has provided me with an abundance of opportunities that I don't believe I’d have had in the UK. There is an “anything is possible” attitude and perspective among like-minded individuals. I feel there is a supportive network where people genuinely celebrate each other's financial growth and accomplishments. There's no need to compete, as there will always be someone with more.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?

My advice on any investment is this: “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”.

What do you value spending money on?