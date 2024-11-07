Sharjah: Rare manuscripts worth up to Dh2.5 million among books up for sale at SIBF 2024

Rare and valuable manuscripts, including an original edition of 'Alf Laila wa Laila', are up for sale at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2024. The total price tag is up to Dh2.5 million. The collection, owned by three companies, also features a unique book of photographs of Gulf sheikhs, available for approximately Dh239,000.

The collection also includes a manuscript crafted in 1608 in Turkey. It is the third oldest version of 'One Thousand and One Nights'. According to Yasser Raad Al Tamimi, a prominent merchant of blueprints and rare documents, it was the most expensive item at the fair.

The group also has the 'Petufen' manuscript, valued at 1.9 million euros; however, it is not on display at the exhibition or available for public viewing.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

'Alf Laila wa Laila'

Al Tamimi emphasised the significance of these collectables, which offer a rare glimpse into the region's rich history and culture. The exhibition also features a photo album documenting Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai's visit to Iraq in 1975, just four years after the formation of the UAE. This album contains 193 photographs capturing the ruler's formal and informal moments.

Yasser Raad Al Tamimi

The collection, now owned by three companies—UAE-based EQTNA, Austrian Antiquariaat INLIBRIS, and Dutch Antiquariaat FORUM—aims to attract buyers from government ministries, universities, and museums.

Al-Tamimi noted that many of the photographs, particularly those of the founding father Sheikh Zayed, were sourced from family members of photographers who captured these moments. He expressed optimism about the sale, stating that there is significant interest in these rare items, with many collectors and organisations actively seeking them.

Rare and valuable manuscripts and photographs of Gulf sheikhs. KT photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Reflecting on previous offerings, Al Tamimi recalled last year's sale of rare aerial photographs of the UAE, which fetched half a million dirhams. These historical images, taken shortly after the nation's formation, were previously classified and considered some of the region's earliest and most detailed aerial surveys. Unlike those pictures, which went unsold, Al Tamimi is hopeful that this year's collection will attract eager buyers.

Gulf sheikhs displayed at the UAE-based EQTNA, Austrian Antiquariaat INLIBRIS, and Dutch Antiquariaat FORUM stalls. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad "It starts with a book," reads the theme of this year's SIBF, which is taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah. This slogan encapsulates the essence of the event, which will showcase over 2,520 publishers from 112 countries and feature a myriad of cultural activities until November 17. The fair is set to host 134 guests from 32 countries and lead over 500 events, including discussions, workshops, and readings—all dedicated to celebrating the power of literature. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad ALSO READ: UAE residents brave 2-hour traffic, take leave from work to attend SIBF 2024 Look: Sharjah Ruler opens International Book Fair at Expo Centre Sharjah: Meet calligraphy professor who was bullied as a child for his handwriting