Best-selling author Robin Sharma reveals the billionaire mindset and how to become 'unkillable'

Sharma was recently in Dubai for the Mega Campus Summit

“Get your mornings right, and you’ll get your legacy right.” This simple yet profound mantra has been a cornerstone of Robin Sharma’s teachings, inspiring millions across the globe to prioritise purpose over productivity and craft a life of meaning and impact.

A name synonymous with self-help and personal development, Sharma has spent decades challenging conventional ideas of success, leadership, and what it means to lead a fulfilling life. As the bestselling author of The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari and The 5 AM Club, known for mentoring billionaires and global leaders, he has redefined the way people approach success and leadership.

We caught up with the Canadian powerhouse during his recent visit to Dubai for the Mega Campus Summit, where he captivated an audience of over 5,000 attendees with his powerful insights, eliciting bursts of laughter, moments of tears, and pauses filled with deep, reflective silence.

The Canadian author took the stage at the leadership summit

In a conversation with Khaleej Times, the bestselling author delves deeper into the modern plague of distraction, the hidden toll of hustle culture, and the enduring principles of leadership that continue to shape the world’s most influential figures.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Q. You started earlier today by speaking about how it’s never been easier to be busy doing nothing. Talk to us about that—what is the cost of being constantly connected?

Modern society is a paradox. Technology is a fantastic servant but a terrible master. What’s the cost? It’s a cost to your energy, your creativity, your productivity, your family life, your spiritual life. We’ve become a culture of cyber zombies. I’m a huge fan of technology, but it’s when we become cyber zombies that we run into problems. You can either change the world, or you can play on your phone. You can’t do both.

Q. How is this culture of ‘cyber zombies’ impacting our day-to-day life?

One of the greatest gifts we can give other people — and ourselves — is presence. Being present with our environment, a book we’re reading, a child, or our work is so important. When it comes to mental health, constant connection prevents us from being fully present in life. We’ve heard this so many times, but we’re watching other people live their lives, and many of us are missing our own.

I live in Italy, and I’ve seen people at the Spanish Steps or the Colosseum. Instead of taking in the magic of the monument, they’re thinking about a video and how many likes they’re going to get. The tragic thing is we never get that time back.

Q. There’s this constant sense of missing out—FOMO (fear of missing out)—that’s deeply ingrained in our system. What are we really missing out on if we don’t post that video or take that picture?

Humans are tribal. We see what most people are doing, and we’re neurobiologically hardwired to mimic that behaviour. Everyone else is taking pictures and worrying about likes, so we think we need to do it too. Leadership, though, is thinking for yourself. The great leaders and business builders are contrarians. They’re disruptors. They have an idea, and the world calls it crazy—until the world says it’s brilliant. There’s a real temptation to say, ‘If I don’t do it, I’m not cool. I’m not part of the tribe.’ But leadership is about thinking for yourself and living a life that feels true to you.

Q. You also mentor billionaires around the world. What common traits have you observed among them?

Most of them are relentless perfectionists. They have very strong characters and incredible discipline. I often use the term ‘unkillable’— you knock them down, and they keep getting up. Many of them are also very charismatic. They can sell an idea, a team, or even themselves through their charisma.

Q. Can charisma be cultivated?

That’s an excellent question. I think it can be cultivated. Charisma comes from being as true to yourself as possible. There’s something very powerful about someone who’s comfortable in their own skin. And I think charisma grows when you do difficult things. We’re naturally attracted to people who show possibility — people like Elon Musk or Steve Jobs. They represent what’s possible.

Steve Jobs

Q. Burnout is another major conversation. How can we bring discipline to the forefront and prevent burnout?

The first step is awareness. It’s the DNA of transformation. You need to notice when you’re losing the sparkle in your eye. A lot of people with wealth feel empty because they’ve sacrificed their joy for productivity.

I always go back to The 5 AM Club. A great morning routine is the foundation of a great life. The way you start your day dramatically affects how the rest of it unfolds. I call it MVP—meditation, visualisation, and prayer. There’s great science behind it. Exercise in the morning releases dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin, which are incredibly powerful.

We also underrate human connections. Great family life and friendships are key to combating burnout. Recovery and rest are equally important — take a week off every quarter or a month off every year. Life isn’t just about work. Go swim with dolphins in Mauritius or take a nature walk in Bali. Balance work and success with joy and soulfulness. Q. You recently mentioned that 4am is the new 5am. For many, waking up at those early hours feels like an impossible challenge. The key to 4am is going to bed at 10pm. That’s been transformational for me. I used to sleep at 11, but now I sleep at 9.30pm or 10pm. For most of my life, I woke up at 5am, but now it’s 4am. I spend 40–45 minutes meditating, visualising, and praying. What it’s done for my inner peace, focus, and happiness has been marvellous. At 5am, I hit the gym for an hour, listening to a podcast or audiobook. By 6am, if I’m at home, I take my little dog for a walk. I’ve always believed in the magic of mornings. Get your mornings right, and you’ll get your legacy right. Q. You’ve been coming to Dubai for over 25 years. What’s your take on the city, and how can one make the most of living here? I love Dubai. It’s a land of possibility and a nation of possibilitarians. It started as a pearl diving village and is now a centre of the universe. It’s glamorous, fast, and full of people who want to get things done. But with that comes challenges. Hustle culture is huge here. There’s a sense of not feeling enough or missing out on the process of life. In a place that moves so quickly, it’s easy to lose yourself. The key is finding balance — embracing the opportunities Dubai offers while developing yourself so you can enjoy the journey. somya@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: UAE: Meet the Filipino pastry chef behind Dubai's viral pistachio kunafa chocolate UAE: From divorce trauma to post-pregnancy struggles; how running helps these women find strength