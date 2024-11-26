Black Friday deals in UAE: Make the most of these discounts and offers

All hail the discount season! Black Friday is almost here, bringing with it a plethora of incredible deals that are perfect for checking off your shopping list.

While sales might feel like an overused marketing tactic these days, with a bit of strategy, you can snag some truly great bargains on typically pricey items like tech gadgets, fragrances, beauty products, home furnishings, and more.

Now, it might be called Yellow, White, Blue, or Red Friday, but don't be confused—these discounts are all part of the global Black Friday campaign, which takes place every year and offers fantastic deals across a wide range of e-commerce platforms.

So, gear up for the ultimate shopping spree and make the most of this year’s offers:

Amazon's White Friday

In the UAE, the global Black Friday shopping event is celebrated as 'White Friday', offering significant discounts across various categories. Amazon UAE's White Friday Sale is the region's largest annual sale, featuring up to 70 per cent off on electronics, fashion, groceries, and more.

To maximise savings during this period, it's advisable to monitor Amazon UAE's website regularly, as new deals will frequently be added through November 30. Prime members benefit from free delivery and exclusive early access to deals.

Noon's Yellow Friday

Noon's Yellow Friday Sale is an annual shopping event in the Middle East, offering substantial discounts across various product categories. In 2024, the sale is running until November 30, providing shoppers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt with up to 80 per cent off on items such as beauty products, electronics, and groceries.

Users can also benefit from 'Buy Now, Pay Later' services like Tabby and Tamara are available, enabling shoppers to manage their budgets effectively. While, services like noon Minutes offer same-day delivery, sometimes in as little as 15 minutes.

DG Friday Sale

Sharaf DG's DG Friday Sale is back with exclusive Black Friday deals on electronics and appliances. Offers include the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) at Dh4,399, reduced from Dh5,099, and the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler and Dryer in Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink for Dh2,070, down from Dh2,300.

Sephora's Beauty Sale

One for the makeup girlies! Sephora UAE is currently hosting The Beauty Sale, offering substantial discounts across various categories, including makeup, skincare, fragrances, and haircare. Shoppers can enjoy up to 70 per cent off on select items during this limited-time event, including products from renowned brands such as IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Beautyblender, and Huda Beauty.

Huda Beauty's Cyber Craze

Huda Beauty's Cyber Craze is an annual sale event offering significant discounts across their product range, including makeup, skincare, and fragrances. The ongoing sale at Huda Beauty is featuring discounts of up to 80 per cent on select items, including substantial reductions on popular products such as the #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Foundation and the Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette. Super Sports November Sun & Sand Sports' Black Friday sales, part of Super Sports November, offer discounts of up to 70 per cent on a wide range of products, including shoes, clothing, and more. Customers can also enjoy the convenience of fast delivery, free returns and an extra 10 per cent off on orders above Dh350. Carrefour's Friday sale Carrefour UAE is offering significant discounts across various categories, including electronics, home appliances, and groceries. Shoppers can enjoy up to 70 per cent off on select items during this period. The sale is available both in-store and online, providing flexibility for customers. Additionally, Carrefour offers free delivery for online orders above a certain amount, enhancing the shopping experience Namshi's Black November Namshi is celebrating Black November with unbeatable discounts of up to 90 per cent on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, across the UAE. With exciting new arrivals every week, there's always something fresh to explore with the convenience of same-day delivery and flexible payment options. First-time shoppers can use the code 'FIRST' to get additional 20 per cent back on their purchases! somya@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: Winter activities in Dubai: From festive markets to rainforest camping, here are 7 must-try experiences UAE: 5 desert safari experiences to add to your wishlist