Bandar Rotana Hotel Dubai launches summer stay campaign

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 5:37 PM

Al Bandar Rotana Hotel and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana have announced their summer stay campaign. Guests can now enjoy 15% off the lowest public room rate, with a complimentary extra bed in all room categories for family stays. Additionally, kids under 6 dine for free, and kids up to 12 receive a 50% discount on dining. The Al Bandar Rotana offers breathtaking skyline views of Dubai, an infinite pool overlooking the creek, and a stunning 180-degree panorama that includes the iconic Burj Khalifa.



Nestled on the heritage port of Dubai, Al Bandar Rotana is also known as the Port Hotel. “Your memories are unforgettable here,” says Al Bandar Rotana Hotel GM Ayman Ashour. “People visit our hotel and are fascinated by how homey it is. They leave with cherished memories, particularly of the stunning views. Guests love to capture and share the breathtaking scenery with their friends and family. Our hotel’s reputation is built on the positive feedback and reviews from our guests, and we are always striving to exceed their expectations.”