UAE: Meet the Filipino artist behind viral sand portrait of Sheikh Hamdan

In the early hours of the morning, as the first ray of sunshine touches the serene beaches of Dubai, Nathaniel Alapide begins his unique artistic ritual. With a simple garden rake by his side and a vision that can give people a run for their money, the Dubai-based artist transforms the sandy shores into a canvas of intricate drawings and portraits.

For Alapide, hailing from the Philippines, this process is more than an art form—it’s a meditative practice that allows him to connect with nature. His journey from the Philippines to Dubai in 2003 was fuelled by a simple desire: to build a better future for himself. More than two decades later, he stands as one of the most recognised sand artists in the UAE, with work celebrated for its ephemeral beauty and deep connection to nature.

Alapide’s work, which began as a tribute to his late grandmother, has transformed the 47-year-old artist’s life and enabled him to create breathtaking masterpieces on the sandy shores of Dubai. However, his love for art dates back to his early childhood. “I think I was around seven-eight years old,” he recalls. “I used to stare at the cracks on the wall and [the] faded paints on it, and I would see or make up images or figures. This is when I started drawing.”

Inspired by the works of artists he discovered in encyclopaedias—a treasure trove of knowledge before the age of Google—his father nurtured his budding talent by bringing home painting books and magazines. This early encouragement would lay the foundation for a lifelong passion.

Tryst with sand art

It was in the sands of Jumeirah Beach in 2014 that Alapide’s artistic journey took a defining turn. “I started drawing on sand when I made a drawing of a tree as a tribute to my late grandmother,” he shares. What began as a personal act of remembrance soon caught the attention of a local journalist, leading to a feature in a newspaper.

This exposure opened doors that Alapide had only dreamed of. “Jumeirah Beach Hotel offered me a position as a full-time sand artist, which was a dream come true,” he adds. This opportunity was followed by a stint at RIXOS JBR, where he continued to hone his craft before eventually branching out on his own as a freelance sand artist.

Since then, Alapide’s work has graced numerous prestigious platforms. He created art for iconic brands like Burberry and Adidas, collaborated with National Geographic Abu Dhabi, and crafted a tribute to Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, back in 2019.

But it is his 2022 Guinness World Record-breaking creation for the largest sand image that truly sets the artist apart. Covering an astonishing area of over 250,000 square feet, this sand art not only showcased his technical skill but also highlighted the expansive possibilities of his medium.

Race against time

His tool of choice? A simple garden rake. “This is my tool, similar to a pencil, that I use to draw images in the sand. For the lines or drawing to be more visible, it has to be done on damp or wet sand. I usually work early in the morning when the tide is low, providing me with a large area of wet sand to draw on,” he explains.

Creating sand art also presents unique challenges, primarily due to the fleeting nature of the medium. “When I’m creating sand art on the beach, I’m always racing against time,” says Alapide. “I need to complete the drawing before the tide returns and erases it. Sometimes, after working for hours, the artwork might only exist for a brief moment. It could be gradually erased by people walking on the beach or by the tide coming back in.”

“When I set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Sand Image, I had already completed 50 percent of the work when a rain and sandstorm came through and erased almost everything I had done. I had to start all over again from the beginning,” he adds.

To mitigate this, the artist carefully monitors tide forecasts to gauge how much time he has before his masterpiece is inevitably swept away, making each creation a transient but treasured endeavour. However, these challenges are part of what makes creating sand art so intriguing for the artist, “Especially since my work is exposed to the elements of nature,” he adds.

Tribute to Sheikh Hamdan