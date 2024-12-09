UAE artist Abdulla Lutfi creates unique Emirati manga, promotes art and inclusivity

Abdulla Lutfi with one of his illustrations. Photos: Supplied

Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi, a savant on the autism spectrum, continues to captivate the world with his unique artistic journey and mission to inspire others. Parents with autistic children have flown in from across the GCC to meet with Abdulla and invite him to visit their communities, calling him a beacon of hope and motivation for families navigating the challenges of raising children of determination.

The 31-year-old artist's influence extends beyond art, with recent collaborations and significant milestones marking his rise in the art world. For the 53rd UAE National Day celebration, he joined forces with a local company to create limited-edition packaging. His work also continues to be featured in prominent locations, including the Museum of the Future's Loopy Shop and the National Museum of the UAE, where his intricate and detailed works tell the stories of Emirati life and culture.

Promoting Emirati manga

Lutfi is set to headline the upcoming exhibition "Luffy X Lutfi: Emirati Manga," at Mestaria Gallery, Al Serkal Avenue, from December 12 to January 2 next year.

The exhibition marks a unique fusion of Japanese manga and Emirati culture. Lutfi said his artistic journey and deep admiration for Japanese culture will be "brought to life in this special showcase, where the iconic character Luffy from One Piece is reimagined with an Emirati twist."

Over the past 12 years, Lutfi has developed a signature style that combines precise dexterity, concentration, and an innate sense of balance. His drawings resonated with audiences worldwide, making him a standout figure in contemporary art.

Everyday life in the UAE

Lutfi's works reflect his views on everyday life in the UAE, often exaggerated with a sharp wit and keen insight. As a dynamic young Emirati artist, he has already made a significant impact with sold-out solo exhibitions, commissions for prominent institutions, and a children’s colouring book illustrated for the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC

'Good Horizon'

"Lutfi’s works are characterised by a powerful focus on intricate details and a bold, monochromatic aesthetic. “The way he sees things is different from the rest of us,” noted Gulshan Kavarana, Lutfi’s mentor.

"His paintings often capture the essence of the UAE’s landscapes and skylines, blending humour, culture, and personal narrative in a way that invites the audience to discover layered stories within each piece," she told Khaleej Times.

"Mashalla'

He has taken his talents internationally, representing the UAE in the US, where he shared his perspective on autism while showcasing his artwork.

Lutfi's influence is also felt in educational settings, where he is regularly invited to schools to conduct workshops. He is known for his work with children on the autism spectrum, helping them tap into their own creative potential and express themselves through art. 'Yalla' Kavarana said Lutfi has "his own unique style. Now, he's even exploring digital art, and his attention to detail is unlike anything I've ever seen." He continues to push boundaries and hopes to bring more attention to the talents of individuals within the special needs community. "His journey is a testament to the power of art, determination, and inclusivity. As he continues to grow as both an artist and advocate, his work promises to inspire future generations of artists," Kavarana added.