Meet Dubai artist who uses fingerprints to create masterpieces

Photos: Supplied

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 9:59 AM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 10:02 AM

Who would have thought fingerprints could be turned into portraits and framed masterpieces? Lebanese expat Sarah Ibrahim has been creating a unique visual experience with her fingerprints, including "a piece of herself and soul in each artwork”.

For the 33-year-old artist, the idea is to "create space for personal and heartfelt connection”.

“Fingerprints are inherently personal and unique to each individual – symbolising identity and individual history,” Ibrahim told Khaleej Times. “By using my own fingerprints, I infuse each piece with a part of my identity, creating a tangible connection between the art and myself."

Developing creative interest from an early age, Ibrahim would experiment with various forms of craft, navigating her way through various designs and methods.

“From a young age, I had a knack for transforming everyday items into something unique," she said.

"I would often purchase simple T-shirts and personalise them with embroidery or hand-drawn designs. Similarly, I enjoyed crafting glass cups, adding 3D names to make each piece special and distinct.”

Nature as influence

With her childhood landscaped by the small town charm of Zeghdraya, located in the south of Lebanon, Ibrahim found sparks of inspiration straight from Mother Nature.

Growing up, she found herself fascinated by the intricate patterns of leaves. She became curious about the various textures of different rocks, as well as the way the blades of grass would move by the influence of the wind.

Beyond the greenery, she was intrigued by the craftsmanship of her father.

“My childhood was not necessarily filled with traditional art forms, but it was rich with the beauty of nature — fields, mountains, and the ever-present wind. Additionally, my father was very talented in handmade craft. I would often watch him create unique pieces for our garden, using his hands to transform raw materials into functional art,” she said.

How she creates art

Having experimented with a range of methods, Ibrahim was able to locate the connection she was searching for with the use of fingerprints.

“Before settling on fingerprints, I experimented with various methods and designs. I explored different techniques, but none resonated with me as profoundly as fingertips. The simplicity and individuality of fingerprints perfectly encapsulate the essence of my work, which is all about connectivity and roots,” she said.

This method, she said, allows her to express her journey, heritage, and experiences "in a deeply intimate way".

“The unique methods and special materials I use are an integral part of my creative process and help ensure that my art remains one of a kind. By keeping some aspects of my process private, I can continue to produce distinctive pieces that resonate deeply with my clients and maintain the personal connection that is central to my work,” she added.

To create a masterpiece, Ibrahim would make circles with her fingers and put them together to form intricate patterns.

Look closely into each circle and one will find a fingerprint in every single one of them.

Emotional release

Describing her passion for the creation of art as her biggest motivator, Ibrahim said her work is more than just a profession, but an emotional release.