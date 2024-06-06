From choosing equipment to navigating extreme conditions: All you need to know about wildlife photography

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 7:42 PM

Mohammad Murad, an award-winning Kuwaiti wildlife photographer and Canon Ambassador for EMEA, has made significant strides in his chosen profession. Transitioning from a career in communication engineering to photography in 2014, Murad has captured stunning wildlife images across diverse landscapes, from the deserts of Kuwait to the steppes of Mongolia. His work showcases his deep passion for bird photography and his mastery of slow shutter techniques, which have earned him multiple awards since 2016. In this interview, Murad shares insights on his remarkable journey and the art of storytelling through photography.

What sparked your interest in photography? How did you embark on this journey to become a prolific wildlife photographer?

I believe it's a cumulative process that began in childhood. My mother is an artist — a painter — and a former school art teacher. My father is equally creative and used to take photographs of my siblings and me throughout our childhood, documenting everything. My parents appreciated art and cultural history, and we would explore museums and art galleries during our travels in Europe. I must have always had this spark that went undetected for years.

In 2014, after receiving overwhelming encouragement and support from my family and friends, I took a leap of faith and purchased my first camera. I began my journey by learning from books and watching videos on YouTube. Later that year, I realised my true passion lay in bird photography. An accomplished photographer in Kuwait became my mentor and started training me in wildlife photography. I believe this art form is the perfect representation of who I am.

What are your thoughts on photography as a storytelling tool?

A well-composed photograph can narrate a story, provoke introspection, and stir emotions. Devotion to detail, an eye for light, patience, technical skill, a bit of luck, and a deep respect for nature can help wildlife photographers transform ordinary moments into unforgettable moments that challenge how we understand and appreciate the world around us.

Your work is known for its distinctive slow shutter style. How would you describe your photography style?

I love photographing with slow shutter speeds. While a still photo with an excellent composition is wonderful, a touch of motion in the image brings a sense of life and action to the photograph. Slow shutter speed can be an art form of abstract photography, where the viewer’s usual frames of reference are absent, making it both exciting and challenging to recognise the image. In abstract photography, motion is captured through longer exposures, recording movement, a moment, or an emotion expressed through abstraction. I try to embrace the serendipity that reveals itself in my work. Every part of an abstract photograph is ambiguous and open to interpretation. While I never waste an opportunity to explain a photo, I also allow viewers the space to understand, interpret, and investigate it on their own terms.

Arabian Red Fox Cub looking straight at the camera with the street lights giving this beautiful bokeh

Does your approach vary depending on what you capture? How does it differ when photographing a bird versus a fox?

Absolutely. My approach depends on what I aim to express in a particular shot at a given moment. It is influenced by various factors, such as the story I'm trying to tell, the environment, the lighting, conditions, and the subject's behaviour.

Wildlife photography involves patience and requires persistence. Can you take us through your thought process while preparing for a wildlife shoot?