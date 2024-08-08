Dubai: Meet the artist tackling social issues one artwork at a time

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 2:51 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 2:53 PM

Visual artist Mano Gonzalez has a unique pseudonym - ChefBurger. He has taken up residency at ME Dubai, the striking Zaha Hadid-designed space, where the artist is presenting his latest exhibition "Journey Through the Arts: From Tokyo to Paris."

ChefBurger, a self-taught artist influenced by masters like Alex Katz and Andy Warhol, brings his experiences and travels into his collection which offers a unique blend of diverse cultures through captivating portraits, French masterpieces, and a deep respect for nature.

In addition to this exhibition, ChefBurger has also unveiled "TreesArt to the World," a series of eight paintings celebrating the beauty of trees. The proceeds from this collection will support ImpactHero’s reforestation efforts in the Global South. This initiative underscores ChefBurger’s commitment to merging art with environmental and social responsibility, highlighting the powerful role art can play in fostering positive change. Visitors can explore these exhibitions till September 1 at ME Dubai, experiencing art that bridges cultural diversity.

So when we caught up with ChefBurger for a chat, we had to ask about the origins of his pseudonym. Turns out, the artist has a deep passion for the food and beverage industry.

With over 25 years of experience in various sectors, including marketing, branding, and graphic design, he ventured into the culinary world by creating a gourmet burger catering company. This journey led him to study the segment in depth and become a chef. "The name ChefBurger reflects not only my culinary background but also my approach to art, combining creativity, innovation, and enthusiasm for life," Gonzalez tells City Times. "Just like creating the perfect burger, my art is a blend of various elements, vibrant colours, and positive messages, with the aim of making the world a more beautiful and meaningful place."

Behind ChefBurger, however, is Gonzalez, the artist who brings this pseudonym to life. "Additionally, we are advancing with the Mano Gonzalez signature for contemporary art, focusing on art that promotes positive change," the artist said. "This duality allows me to explore different facets of my creativity and convey a message of transformation and hope through my works."

We further discuss ChefBurger's approach to art, the art scene in Dubai, and what role does art play in creating a positive change in the world.

As a self-taught artist, who were your early influences and how did they shape your style?

My early influences include iconic artists such as Alex Katz, Bernard Buffet, Andy Warhol, Basquiat, and Miró. Their distinctive styles and innovative approaches to art resonated deeply with me. Alex Katz's use of bold colours and simplified forms, Bernard Buffet's expressive lines, Andy Warhol's pop art aesthetics, Basquiat's raw and dynamic compositions, and Miró's surrealism have all profoundly shaped my artistic style. I am inspired by their ability to convey powerful messages through their art, and I strive to incorporate that same level of impact and emotion into my own work.

How have your personal experiences and life journey influenced your approach to art?

My personal experiences and life journey have played a significant role in shaping my approach to art. Having spent over two decades in creative industries such as marketing, branding, and graphic arts, I have developed a keen eye for detail and a deep appreciation for visual storytelling. My travels and interactions with diverse cultures have enriched my perspective, allowing me to infuse my work with a global sensitivity. Additionally, my ventures in various sectors have taught me the importance of resilience, adaptability, and continuous learning, all of which are reflected in my art.

How does it feel to showcase your work at ME Dubai, particularly in a space designed by Zaha Hadid?

Exhibiting my work at ME Dubai is an incredible honour, especially in a space designed by the legendary Zaha Hadid. Her architectural prowess, characterised by fluid lines and futuristic shapes, creates a perfect synergy with my artistic vision. The building’s fluidity, reminiscent of melting ice, provides an ethereal backdrop for my collection, "TreesArt to the World." It is a unique opportunity to present my art in an environment that embodies the intersection of nature, art, and innovative architecture, enhancing the overall experience for viewers.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is titled "Journey through the Arts of ChefBurger by ManoGonzalez." It is a journey through the arts from Tokyo to Paris, now showcased at ME Dubai. This exhibition invites viewers to enjoy the fusion of cultures through portraits, French masterpieces, and the reverence for trees. It is an exceptional visual experience that celebrates the diversity and beauty of our current world.

Moreover, none of this would be possible without the quality of the ME Dubai team. From the manager Elsa and assistant manager Joselu to the marketing team with Mherck and Kyara, as well as the countless individuals working tirelessly at the hotel, their dedication and professionalism have been crucial in making this exhibition a reality. I am deeply grateful for their constant support and collaboration.

What do you think of the art scene in Dubai?

The art scene in Dubai is vibrant, dynamic, and rapidly evolving. It is a melting pot of cultural influences where traditional and contemporary art coexist harmoniously. The city’s commitment to fostering creativity and innovation is evident in its numerous galleries, art fairs, and public art installations. Dubai’s art scene provides a platform for both established and emerging artists to showcase their work to a diverse and appreciative audience. It is an exciting time to be part of this thriving artistic community.