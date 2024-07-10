All you need to know about Gen Z's new social media obsession

The sexagenarian shares her financial philosophy
In a whirlwind debut this week, the social media app noplace has captured the attention of Gen-Z users and those longing for a nostalgic Internet experience. Social media, as we recognise it today, began to take shape in the early 2000s with platforms like Friendster (launched in 2002), MySpace (2003), and later Facebook (2004).
These platforms introduced the concept of connecting users through profiles, friend networks, and sharing content online for the very first time. They marked a significant shift towards interactive and user-generated content on the Internet, paving the way for the diverse array of social media platforms that followed, transforming communication, connectivity, and digital culture worldwide.
However, in 2024, social media has evolved to become a landscape dominated by sponsored content, algorithmic feeds, and a sometimes overwhelming flood of information. This shift has changed how people interact online, often leading to behaviours like endless scrolling and selective engagement based on algorithms rather than personal choice.
As platforms continue to evolve, there's ongoing debate about the impact of these changes on user experience, privacy, and the nature of online interaction.
Launched on Wednesday, a new app—noplace—has entered this mix and has swiftly ascended to the top spot in Apple's App Store rankings. 'Remember how fun the Internet was before algos and ads? we do too... so we're bringing it back. Welcome to noplace,' reads the App Store description, promising to restore the social aspect of social media.
Positioned as a modern-day 'Myspace for Gen Z', the app offers users extensive customisation options for their profiles, such as personalized colours, topical tags, and interests.
Described as a 'place' where people can authentically express themselves without judgement or pressure, noplace is likened to 'an Internet neighbourhood where you can hang out and meet new people you like – all you have to be is yourself (no clout chasers allowed)' in the description box.
The platform, formerly known as nospace, distinguishes itself with dual feeds: one dedicated to updates from friends and another showcasing content from across the globe.
A creation of Tiffany 'TZ' Zhong, a 27-year-old serial founder and investor who launched her tech career in her late teens, the social media app takes a different approach from traditional social media platforms by utilising AI technology for suggestions and curation instead of algorithms.
A Reddit user in a thread discussing the features of the new app explains, "The app doesn’t curate the feed for you; instead, it uses AI to offer summaries of what you’ve missed."
Another user commented, "See, it uses AI instead of algorithms." As with any new launch, there's early criticism about the sustainability of its business model and its ability to keep the feed ad-free. There are also concerns that it might face the same fate as other social media apps.
However, before its launch itself, the app amassed a waitlist of over 500,000 people.
"It's actually a pretty fun app, similar to Threads with more randomness as opposed to algorithmic celebrities, though this is obviously subject to change as more people join," read another comment on Reddit.
The rapid shoot-up of noplace in the App Store rankings highlights its initial popularity as a text-based social networking app, echoing the rise of other social media platforms like Threads and BeReal upon their launches. However, it also showcases a growing demand for ad-free social media platforms that facilitate genuine human interactions—a core principle that appears to be missing in many modern-day social apps.
