Al Bandar Rotana announces festive season celebrations

Al Bandar Rotana, nestled along the picturesque Dubai Creek, has announced a host of festive celebrations to mark this holiday season.
This December, Al Bandar Rotana has curated a selection of festive events and offers designed to spread holiday cheer:
Festive Turkey Takeaway: Bring the festive flavours home with our perfectly roasted turkey, ideal for office parties or cozy family gatherings. Complete with trimmings, it’s the hassle-free way to host this season.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dining: Indulge in the finest festive feasts at Gusto Italian Restaurant and Salt & Pepper. From authentic Italian flavours and stunning Dubai skyline view to an international buffet, our chefs promise an unforgettable dining experience.
New Year’s Eve Extravaganza: Welcome 2025 in style with gourmet dining, live entertainment and breathtaking views of Dubai’s iconic skyline and Burj Khalifa fireworks. Whether you celebrate at Gusto or Salt & Pepper, expect an evening filled with elegance and joy.
“As the year draws to a close, it brings me immense joy to see Al Bandar Rotana transform into a haven of festive cheer. The holiday season is a time for connection, reflection and celebration, and we are proud to create moments that bring families, friends and colleagues together. On behalf of the entire team, I wish you all a joyous festive season and a prosperous New Year,” said Ayman Ashor, General Manager of Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana.
Al Bandar Rotana offers a season filled with festive lights, exquisite flavours, and joyful moments. Whether you’re looking to host a holiday party, indulge in seasonal delicacies, or ring in the New Year in style, our team is ready to make your celebrations truly special.
