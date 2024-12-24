9 Natural ways to boost your immunity

From getting your daily dose of Vitamin D to probiotics to keep your tummy well, try these remedies for a truly festive season
The holiday season brings joy and warmth but also challenges for our immune systems. Late nights, festive gatherings, and colder weather can leave us vulnerable to seasonal illnesses. Instead of over-the-counter remedies, natural, holistic solutions are always better to stay strong and healthy this winter, without the drowsy side effects.
Elderberries have gained a reputation as nature’s flu fighter. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and anthocyanins, making them a powerful ally against colds and flu. A daily spoonful of pure elderberry syrup, without sugar, mixed with warm water or tea, can help neutralise viruses and keep the sniffles at bay.
Short days reduce our vitamin D levels, weakening our immunity. Incorporating vitamin D-rich foods like wild salmon, fortified orange juice, and mushrooms or taking a D3 supplement helps to maintain optimal levels and enhance the immune response. It helps to regulate immune cells and acts as an invisible winter shield by reducing the tendency to catch a cold or the flu.
Grate fresh ginger and turmeric, add a dash of black pepper, and squeeze a bit of lemon. Steep in hot water for 5-10 minutes, and sip warm. Ginger boosts circulation, while turmeric’s active compound, curcumin, is a potent anti-inflammatory. These two powerhouse roots have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that support immunity and help soothe any lingering aches and pains. Black pepper enhances curcumin absorption, making this drink a wellness powerhouse.
Probiotics play a crucial role, with 70 per cent of the immune system residing in the gut. Foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi nourish gut flora, improving defenses against infections.
During colder months, people often drink less water because they don't feel as thirsty. However, staying hydrated is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. Instead of cold water, consider enjoying cozy herbal teas such as peppermint, chamomile, and lemon balm, which are calming and soothing. Rosehip tea is a great option as it is rich in vitamin C.
Packed with collagen, amino acids, and minerals, bone broth supports immune health, digestion and joint health. Enjoy it as a warm, comforting snack or a soup base to keep seasonal illnesses at bay. The amino acids in bone broth, like glutamine, are great for gut health, which boosts immunity.
Cinnamon adds a festive flavour to everything but paired with honey, it creates an immune-supporting powerhouse. Honey has natural antimicrobial properties, while cinnamon has antioxidants that help fight off winter bugs. Add a teaspoon of raw honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon to warm water or herbal tea. Stir well and enjoy as an immune-boosting treat. This combo has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. Honey’s enzymes support the immune system, while cinnamon’s antioxidants provide an extra boost.
Deep breathing techniques like the 4-7-8 method, increase oxygen levels, reducing stress and supporting overall health. Oxygen-rich blood is vital for a strong immune response, and deep breathing can lower cortisol levels, reducing the immune-suppressing effects of stress.
Lastly, one of the simplest immune boosters is good sleep. Winter is the perfect time to embrace longer, cosy nights. Stick to a regular bedtime, make the room cool and dark, and avoid screens an hour before bed. Consider natural sleep aids like magnesium or chamomile tea. Sleep is when your body does its repair work, releasing immune-boosting substances.
Stay proactive with these natural strategies, and be better equipped to enjoy the holiday season with vitality and joy. Nurturing your body and mind today lays the foundation for a healthier tomorrow. Here's to a season of wellness, warmth, and endless celebrations!
Gayu Lewis is a Menopause Wellness Advocate and Holistic Coach.
