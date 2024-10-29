76th Diwali in Dubai: Expat family lights up home as they celebrate the season with food, gifts

KT Photos: Shihab

Dubai's neighbourhoods are aglow with lights and festive spirits as families prepare to celebrate Diwali. Among them, the Shaholia family, who has called the UAE home for over seven decades, is gearing up for their 76th Diwali in the country.

Divyesh Kumar Shaholia, a third-generation member, reflected on how his grandfather, Laxmichand Mohanlal Shaholia, arrived in Dubai in 1948 and established one of the city’s first jewellery shops near the Gold Souk. This legacy has deepened the family’s bond with the UAE, and they honour Diwali through a blend of traditional and modern customs.

Divyesh shared how the family embraces sustainable practices by reusing decorations and opting for LED lights, though they also refresh their decor each year to match current trends. "We start by decorating the main living room where we'll be hosting people throughout the season, then we add lights outside, especially on balconies," he explained.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Even if we can’t put strip lights outside our windows, we still hang them indoors so they shine through, making them visible on the outside," he added.

Maintaining traditions

For Diwali, family gatherings are cherished, with around 30-35 relatives, including cousins and extended family, coming together to celebrate with food and gifts. “Now, trends are changing and not every holiday falls on a weekend, so last weekend we had a big gathering at my place. One tradition that’s remained constant through generations is that everyone attends the puja (prayer) on Diwali day, no matter how late they finish work,” Divyesh said.

Last weekend's gathering at Divyesh's place

Traditionally, during Diwali festivities, children in the family receive a 'Diwali bonus' – a cherished tradition where children receive money in envelopes, much like Eidiya during Eid.

Residential apartments light up on the eve of Diwali, festival of lights

Following the puja, family members exchange gifts and sweets before heading to their individual homes. “On Diwali evening, after closing the shop, we bring the accounting books home for a family puja, praying for prosperity,” added the Business Bay resident.

“Our Bur Dubai stores see old customers coming over especially people who wish to buy 22K gold as Diwali is traditionally seen as an auspicious time to purchase gold," he shared.

Shaholia family's Diwali celebration last year

In keeping with tradition, the family conducts a brief morning puja at their Bur Dubai store, led by the elders. The ritual, beginning with an offering of sweets to the deity, serves as a meaningful start to their Diwali.

Vibrant decorations illuminate homes

Across Dubai, communities such as Al Mankhool, Bur Dubai, Karama, Al Nahda, and Al Barsha are adorned with lights and decorations. Residents celebrate with everything from fairy lights to colourful lanterns, illuminating balconies and homes.

Residential apartments light up on the eve of Diwali, festival of lights. October 29, 2024

Oud Metha resident Deblina Saha prepared her balcony days in advance and expressed her enthusiasm for the season, saying that Diwali is a favourite of her and her children. “I’d love to visit the Noor festival of lights at Al Seef, but it can be challenging with young children due to the crowds,” she said. Deblina shared that she plans to gather with neighbors for snacks, sweets, and gift exchanges.

In Al Qusais, Lakshmi Anand, shared that guests from India will be visiting her fro Diwali. “We started decorating a few days ago, focusing on the puja room and balcony. Friends have been arriving, and it’s a busy, joyful time,” she shared.

Lakshmi lights up her house for Diwali

For Diwali, alongside praying to Lakshmi (deity of wealth), she also observes Dhanvantari Puja, honouring the God of Health. Lakshmi's Diwali decorations "Tomorrow, I plan to visit the Jebel Ali temple," she added. Lakshmi's Diwali decorations Devotees visiting the Jebel Ali temple for Diwali must register beforehand. Parking is available at Al Shahama F1, with shuttle buses transporting visitors to the temple. Restrictions include avoiding bags, metal items, and valuables, and allowing two hours for the experience. Temple timings are as follows: Diwali Darshan: Thursday, October 31, 9am to 9pm

Annakut Darshan: Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, 9am to 9pm As the festive season unfolds, Dubai’s neighbourhoods and families embody the spirit of Diwali, with celebrations that beautifully blend tradition, community, and sustainability. ALSO READ: Diwali in Dubai: Global Village to celebrate festival with fireworks, Bollywood performances 'Houses of horror' in Dubai: Expats all set for Halloween celebrations Dubai: Diwali fireworks, music show, and traditional market to kick off festival of lights