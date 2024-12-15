6 types of people you will meet in the world: Lessons from a Dubai-based motivational speaker

In a world obsessed with philosophical advice on social media, Dubai-based motivational speaker, life and karma coach Tamanna Chandok stands out.

The coach started counselling her clients from a young age and earned a doctorate in Metaphysical Sciences and completed neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT) lessons before starting her practice, which has spanned 17 years.

Chandok's mother motivated her to explore this space since she realised her daughter's unique potential. Chandok counts among her clients Bollywood stars, politicians, diplomats and people from around the world. Each person she meets has a different kind of energy and she uses various modern antidotes to fix their issues, be it journaling, practising gratitude, connecting with clay, doing yoga, grounding work, spending time with nature, charity work, etc.

After a successful career in Mumbai, Chandok moved to London and then to Dubai with her husband and two-year-old daughter. She is the author of two books and was last seen on the popular podcast The Ranveer Show.

The human thread is the same across the world, she says. Most of their problems, insecurities, fears, loneliness are the same. But the most common question she comes across is, is if they will be in Dubai for a long time. "The city attracts people from all over the world and many of them come with the intention of staying for a couple of years but end up making Dubai their home. Will we?" she recalls in an interview with City Times.

Here, she tells us about the six kinds of people who she meets regularly across various nationalities:

The Victims

Engulfed in their problems, this is a lot that is going through an iffy situation and come to me to deal with that in particular. When I speak to them, I sense a pattern in the problems they are facing and tell them that there is a deeper message and that they should get to the root of the issue so that they don't attract the same kind of problems again and again. I don't sugar coat my responses.

The Curious

People like to talk about their problems. This is a group that has everything going well with their lives but are extra curious. They are actually in a happy space but are unsure of it. Never take happy situations for granted. We never learn when we are happy, we learn when we are in tough situations. Since many of them haven't learnt skills, the curious people often come back to me as victims.

The Seekers

This group is already on the path of enlightenment and want to know more of their inner journey. Their questions are more about how they can enhance their skills to face the humdrum of daily life and spiritually elevate themselves. They are hungry for knowledge and I have had some of the best conversations with this group of people.

Fast-paced Decision Makers

These include people in high pressure jobs - politicians, industrialists, actors, producers, financers, real estate moguls. They have to make quick decisions day in and day out whether it is hiring people, making a huge buy, transacting money amounting to millions of dollars, they want to know the nature of the people they are working with. I do a personality match with them and advise accordingly. It is almost like a marriage match.