6 Dubai restaurants that have the best deals for Valentine's Day

The restaurants in Dubai have some of the best deals for Valentine's Day. Here's a sneak peek into some of them.
Deck Too at Address Sky View
Experience exclusivity this Valentine's in the private Cabana designed for couples. Immerse yourselves in an intimate ambience enhanced by a bucket of fresh flowers. Indulge in the effervescence of complimentary sparkling wine and savour a romantic four-course set menu crafted to tantalise your taste buds. A perfect fusion of luxury, love, and culinary delight awaits your presence on February 10, 11, 14, 17 and 18, from 7pm to 11pm. Indulge in a spectrum of flavours for Dh295 per person.
Amuni at Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Embark on a romantic Riviera dining experience at Amuni, situated on the 50th floor of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, offering breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline. Chef Alessandro Miceli has curated a memorable lovers' feast. Available on February 14 from 7pm, priced at Dh700 per couple (set menu and a welcome cocktail) or Dh1,000 per couple.
At.mosphere at the Burj Khalifa
Elevate your celebration inside the world’s tallest building with the Taste of Love menu on February 14, from 5:30pm to 1am. Indulge in a six-course meal for Dh1,075 per person.
AURA Skypool
Celebrate in the sky with the Valentine’s Night Brunch on February 14, from 8pm to 11pm, at AURA Skypool. Enjoy a three-hour free-flowing Laurent Perrier Brut and a set-sharing menu for Dh750 per person.
Boardwalk at Park Hyatt Dubai
Get set for a romantic journey to the Mediterranean shores on February 14, from 7pm to midnight. Enjoy a three-course menu with melodic harmonies for Dh295 (upper deck) or Dh375 (lower deck waterfront).
Bull & Bear
Indulge in a sophisticated experience in the acclaimed signature steakhouse of Waldorf Astoria DIFC, on February 14, from 7pm to 11pm. Enjoy panoramic views, a four-course tasting menu for Dh425 per person (food only), and wine pairings for Dh250 or Dh350 per person.
