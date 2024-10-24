11 creative ways to give your home a makeover with what you already have

Give your house a festive update for Diwali
As the festive season approaches, many homeowners are looking for ways to refresh their living spaces without a complete overhaul.
Here are some straightforward tips to revitalise your home using items you already own:
Simplify Layers
Instead of repainting furniture, consider revealing its original finish. A good sanding can strip away old paint, creating a charming distressed look. For a more polished appearance, a chemical stripper can be used, but it’s essential to wear protective gear and work in a well-ventilated area. A simple upgrade for a kitchen cupboard could involve lining its interior with leftover wallpaper, adding a subtle touch of elegance visible through glass doors.
Go Bold with Colour
Revamping your furniture with a fresh coat of paint can dramatically change its look. Opt for vibrant colours to make a bold statement rather than sticking with neutral shades. Don’t overlook metal items; a spray of bright car paint can breathe new life into an iron bed frame.
Transform with Spray Paint
For a quick update, spray paint is an effective option for smaller items. A classic wooden lamp can be modernised with a coat of copper spray paint. Pairing it with a stylish new lampshade can complete the transformation.
Use a Tablecloth for a Fresh Look
Refreshing a dull dining table can be as simple as adding a tablecloth. A classic white linen cloth offers timeless elegance, while a bold patterned fabric can inject life into your dining area.
Embracing the unique character of vintage furniture can add charm to your home. Older pieces often have a distinct quality that new, mass-produced items lack.
Personalise your furniture with découpage or reupholstering using interesting fabrics. Cover surfaces with beautiful papers or textiles, and don’t hesitate to mix patterns and textures for added vibrancy.
Replacing old knobs, handles and hinges can significantly update the look of vintage furniture. Decorative touches like frames or unique finishes can enhance their appeal.
Instead of discarding chipped teacups or teapots, consider using them as planters for herbs or succulents, giving them new life in your home.
Elevate plain shelves by lining their backs with wallpaper or leftover fabric. Peel-and-stick options are perfect for those hesitant about permanent.
For a unique wall display, use items you already have — such as baskets or hats — rather than investing in expensive artwork. This personal touch can create an eye-catching alternative to traditional gallery walls.
Using natural elements is an economical way to enhance your décor. Collect colourful leaves, branches, or stones to create beautiful displays in vases or bowls, bringing a touch of the outdoors into your home. With these simple changes, you can refresh your space and welcome the festive season with renewed energy and style.
